Maddy Siegrist is the latest City 6 player picked in the WNBA draft. Who are the others?

On Monday night, Maddy Siegrist joined an exclusive club when she was drafted third overall in the WNBA draft.

And, because of where she went to college, she also became part of an even smaller set of players.

Including Siegrist, there have been 10 City 6 women’s basketball players drafted into the WNBA. Debbie Black of St. Joseph’s University was the first, in 1999, and Temple’s Feyonda Fitzgerald had been the most recent before this year when she was picked in 2017.

Two years before Black’s selection, Megan Compain became the first City 6 player to play in the WNBA when she signed with the Utah Starzz as a free agent in 1997.

Villanova, Drexel, Temple, and St. Joe’s have been represented in the draft, with four Owls having been picked — two of whom (Shey Peddy and Fitzgerald) are active. Siegrist is the second Villanova player to have been picked, and third overall also is the highest a City 6 women’s basketball player has ever been picked.

Two of the most famous WNBA stars from the city, North Philly’s Dawn Staley and Kahleah Copper are not among their number since they attended Virginia and Rutgers, though Staley played for the Philadelphia Rage of the ABL in the late 90s before getting drafted in 1999 by the Charlotte Sting after her former league folded.

Here’s a look at every City 6 college player to have been drafted by a WNBA team. All draft information is via basketball-reference.com.

1999: Debbie Black, St. Joe’s

Drafted: Second round (15th overall) by the Utah Starzz, 11th overall by the Miami Sol in the 2000 expansion draft, and sixth overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2003 dispersal draft.

The Archbishop Wood graduate starred at St. Joe’s from 1984-88 and played in Australia and for the Colorado Xplosion of the ABL before getting drafted. She averaged 3.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 193 games across six WNBA seasons with Utah, Miami, and Connecticut. Black also played field hockey and softball at St. Joe’s and was inducted into the Big 5 hall of fame in 1995. Black still holds the career steals record (572), among others, at St. Joe’s. She coached collegiately, too, most recently as an assistant at Chattanooga from 2018-21.

2000: Jana Lichnerová, St. Joe’s

Drafted: Fourth round (54th overall) by the Minnesota Lynx

Lichnerová played for Slovakia in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, helping her country to a seventh-place finish in its lone appearance at the Games. Though she never played in the WNBA, Lichnerová had a lengthy professional career in Europe. She played for the Hawks from 1996-2000, started all 116 collegiate games she played, finishing her career with 1,158 points, 665 rebounds, and 168 steals.

2003: Trish Juhline, Villanova

Drafted: Third round (32nd overall) by the Washington Mystics

Though the Cardinal O’Hara graduate never played in the league, she starred on the Villanova team that reached the Elite Eight, averaging 17.6 points. Her 1,659 career points (13.9 average) are fourth-most in Wildcats history, and is No. 2 in three-pointers made (283). She was an Eastman Kodak honorable mention All-American and the 2003 Big 5 player of the year, and her No. 11 jersey is among the six retired by the school. Juhline, now known as Trish Brunner, was inducted into the Big 5 hall of fame in 2013 and now works as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.

2006: Candice Dupree, Temple

Drafted: First round (sixth overall) by the Chicago Sky

Dupree played 16 seasons and averaged 14 points, six rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 494 career games with Chicago, the Indiana Fever, and the Phoenix Mercury. She currently is an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs. At Temple, she averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks over four seasons. Dupree twice was an AP All-American, the Big 5 player of the year, Atlantic 10 player of the year, and defensive player of the year and was inducted into the Big 5 hall of fame in 2018.

2007: Kamesha Hairston, Temple

Drafted: First round (12th overall) by the Connecticut Sun

Hairston averaged 1.9 points, 1.8 rebounds off the bench in 17 games in her lone WNBA season in 2007. The All-American averaged 18.9 points as a senior, when she was the Big 5 and A-10 player of the year, and 12.3 for her career. Her 1,573 points is ninth all-time at Temple, and she was inducted into the Big 5 hall of fame in 2019. She currently serves as an assistant girls’ basketball coach for Emmanuel Christian in her native Toledo, Ohio.

2010: Gabriela Mărginean, Drexel

Drafted: Third round (26th overall) by the Minnesota Lynx

The Romanian was the all-time leading scorer in City 6 history at the end of her Dragons career, a record that was broken by Siegrist this season. Along with Drexel’s scoring record (2,581), the All-American is second in school history with 947 career rebounds and averaged 20.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. Mărginean, who also played tennis at Drexel, played just four WNBA games (averaging 0.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists) but has had a lengthy career overseas and currently plays for İzmit Belediyespor in Turkey.

2012: Shey Peddy, Temple

Drafted: Second round (23rd overall) by the Chicago Sky

Though she was waived less than a month after being drafted, she eventually found her way into the league, signing a contract in 2019 with the Washington Mystics. After getting waived again in the summer of 2020, she signed with the Phoenix Mercury, with whom she currently has a training camp deal. In four WNBA seasons, she has averaged 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 98 career games. The 2012 Big 5 player of the year, A-10 player of the year, A-10 defensive player of the year, and All-American averaged 14.5 points in her two seasons at Temple and is the school record holder for steals in a season with 104.

2015: Natasha Cloud, St. Joe’s

Drafted: Second round (15th overall) by the Washington Mystics

The Cardinal O’Hara grad has spent her entire WNBA career in D.C., averaging 7.3 points and 4.9 assists and helping the Mystics to the 2019 WNBA title. At St. Joe’s, Cloud starred from 2012-15 and averaged 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.9 steals and was the 2013-14 A-10 defensive player of the year, helping the Hawks claim their first outright Big 5 title in over a decade in 2013-14. Her 243 assists in 2013-14 remain a St. Joe’s record.

2017: Feyonda Fitzgerald, Temple

Drafted: Second round (20th overall) by the Indiana Fever.

After getting drafted by the Fever, Fitzgerald signed a contract with the Connecticut Sun and played two games for them. Fitzgerald, who averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in her four-year Temple career, signed a training-camp deal with the Chicago Sky in February. The All-American was the 2017 Big 5 player of the year, and her 1,824 points were fifth-most in Temple history, one spot ahead of Dupree (1,698). She remains the Owls’ all-time assists leader with 635.