WrestleMania 40 in Philly: Start time, wrestlers, how to watch and stream

It took 25 years, but WrestleMania has finally returned to Philadelphia.

WrestleMania 40 kicks off Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is making his return to the ring for his first full wrestling match in 11 years.

Johnson’s return to wrestling began in January, after he joined the board of TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC. But he’s not the same Rock wrestling fans got to know in the 1990s and early 2000s. This time, the “People’s Champion” has gone full heel, becoming the “Final Boss” in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes that included a bloody beatdown in the rain last month.

The 51-year-old movie star enjoyed chewing the Philly scenery Thursday night, when his explanation for being two hours late to WWE World included some trash talking aimed at angering Eagles fans.

“[The Rock] was watching YouTube, watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again,” Johnson said. “You boo because it’s the truth. Now, The Rock has shown up, you got greatness in front of you, you stand there, shut your mouth and enjoy the ride that The Rock is cooking.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: WrestleMania in Philly: Live updates

The two-night event kicks off Saturday night with The Rock teaming up with Roman Reigns in a battle against Rhodes and Seth “Freakin’” Rollins. There’s also bound to be a surprise guest or two, with a not-so-subtle hint on WWE Raw last month that fans could see the return of retired WWE stars “Stone Cold” Stone Austin and John Cena.

“I mean, I’m free that day,” Cena told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last month.

Sunday night’s marquee event will featuring Reigns once again defending the undisputed WWE universal title against Rhodes. Meanwhile, Rollins will take on Drew McIntyre, with the world heavyweight title on the line.

Recently retired Eagles center Jason Kelce also could make an appearance at WrestleMania this weekend alongside other celebrities, including Lil Wayne and Meek Mill.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia:

What time does WrestleMania begin?

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Philadelphia time and run to 11 p.m.-ish, according to WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In the U.S., WrestleMania will stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, with a premium subscription setting you back $4.99 (unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial).

Calling all the action at WrestleMania will be Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee. Cole and McAfee have been the announcers on WWE Raw, while Graves calls all the action ringside on WWE SmackDown with Wade Barrett. Samantha Irvin will be the ring announcer.

WrestleMania also will be available on pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers, if you live in an area without access to high-speed broadband.

Outside the U.S., WrestleMania will stream on the WWE Network.

A special WrestleMania Countdown prematch show is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Philadelphia time, featuring CM Punk, McAfee, Big E, Cole, Barrett, and Jackie Redmond. In addition to Peacock, the show also will stream on WWE’s website and social media platforms, including YouTube and TikTok.

» READ MORE: How a Pennsylvania football coach changed Dwayne Johnson’s life for the better

The Rock also was a headliner the last time WrestleMania came to Philly

It was 1999 when WrestleMania last passed through Philly, and it featured Boyz II Men and Pete Rose disguised as the San Diego Chicken at the Wells Fargo Center, which at the time went by the First Union Center.

The night didn’t end well for The Rock, who was defeated by Stone Cold in a no-disqualification match for the WWF Championship. But the evening also featured an unscripted boxing match between pro boxer Eric “Butterbean” Esch and wrestler Bart “The Hammer” Gunn, which lasted about 35 seconds.

WrestleMania XV also featured the final WWF appearance of Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon, real name Robert James Marella, who died about six months after the event.

» READ MORE: Looking back at WrestleMania XV, which descended on Philadelphia 25 years ago

Monday Night RAW will also take place in Philly

While WrestleMania ends Sunday, it won’t be the final night of wrestling action in Philly.

Monday Night RAW will air live from the Wells Fargo Center Monday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the USA Network.

Starting in January 2025, Monday Night RAW will move to Netflix as part of a massive 10-year, $5 billion deal that will take the show off linear television for the first time in its three-decade run.

WrestleMania 40 schedule

Saturday

Bloodline match

Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns

Women’s world championship match

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental championship match

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Undisputed WWE tag team championship six-pack tag team ladder match

The Judgment Day vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. #DIY vs. New Catch Republic vs. A-Town Down Under Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

Six-woman tag team match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Sunday

Undisputed WWE universal championship match

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

World heavyweight championship match

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE women’s championship match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley

United States championship triple threat match

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Six-man tag team Philadelphia street fight