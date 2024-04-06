WrestleMania descends on Philadelphia, with The Rock as you've never seen him
WrestleMania 40 begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. You can stream it on Peacock or do pay-per-view through your cable or satellite provider.
The best WrestleMania 40 tailgates and watch parties in Philly
Tailgates
Chickie’s & Pete’s: WWE superstar Danielle Moinet (formerly Summer Rae of WWE) and WWE legends Emma, Riddick Moss, and Tito Santana are hosting a tailgate party at Chickie’s & Pete’s on Packer Avenue from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Buy tickets online at premiumseatsusa.com. After the tailgate, WrestleMania will be broadcast inside Chickie’s & Pete’s.
Green Legion Wrestling Weekend Extravaganza: Not only is prominent Philadelphia Eagles tailgate legends Green Legion hosting a blowout WrestleMania party at Xfinity Live!, but pro wrestling legend Ric Flair will be in attendance both Saturday and Sunday. Starting at $99, the party offers unlimited beers and select cocktails. To meet Ric Flair, be ready to drop $300.
Bars
City Tap House Logan Square: American pub serving craft beers and a huge offering of bites from brick oven pizza, seafood, and bar favorites — plus a wall of screens playing WrestleMania. Fans going to WrestleMania or the convention center get one free beer with proof of ticket. Happy hour specials of $5 beer, $6 wine, and $7 “U-Call-Its” on Friday from 4 p.m. onward and Sunday afternoon.
Dolce Italian: For a more upscale WrestleMania viewing experience, head to the W Hotel in Center City and find a bar seat at the hotel bar-restaurant, Dolce Italian.
Woolly Mammoth: A South Street sports bar with 10 HD TVs, a boisterous sound system, and over 100 beers to choose from, plus drink and food specials for WrestleMania.
WrestleMania 40: How to watch and stream
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia:
WrestleMania 40
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Streaming: Peacock (requires subscription)
Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee
A special WrestleMania Countdown prematch show is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Philadelphia time, featuring CM Punk, McAfee, Big E, Cole, Barrett, and Jackie Redmond. In addition to Peacock, the show also will stream on WWE’s website and social media platforms, including YouTube and TikTok.
