They were two British pop duos sometimes mistaken for each other: Peter and Gordon, and Chad & Jeremy, which both enjoyed a string of catchy, wistful hits in the mid-60s. Now, there’s some British cross-pollination with Peter and Jeremy. The Peter in question is Peter Asher, who produced 22 platinum albums from the likes of Linda Ronstadt and 10,000 Maniacs; the Jeremy is sometime actor Jeremy Clyde, who’s had small roles in Downton Abbey and the like. The longtime friends started playing together a few years ago for fun, then started touring their mix of music and storytelling. Fans will find new takes on Peter and Gordon and Chad & Jeremy hits like “Lady Godiva,” “A Summer Song,” and “A World Without Love,” written by a then-teen Paul McCartney. — Nicole Pensiero