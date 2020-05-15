Lucas chose a restaurant for takeout (Dim Sum Garden). Then came figuring out how to make a cake without half the usual ingredients available at the grocery store. It’s a classic pandemic challenge, and it took a well-researched hunt for Oreos and multiple cake pan exchanges with neighbors through the mailbox. Later, a contactless steamer pot drop-off was arranged, too, as the family realized what at-home dim sum actually entailed. Every individual dish, which came frozen, needed to first be cooked at home.