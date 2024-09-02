21 Philly bars, restaurants, and venues to watch the Eagles’ Brazil game
Top-tier restaurants, 58-foot screens, and drink specials are all cheaper than a flight to São Paulo.
The Eagles’ season opener will be one for the history books as the first NFL game played in South America. With round-trip flights to Brazil starting at nearly $1,000, fans might want to stay local and catch the action at one of several watch parties across Philadelphia.
On Friday, Sept. 6 at 8:15 p.m., the Eagles will face off against Green Bay Packers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. This game is part of the NFL’s ongoing efforts to expand American football’s global reach. Tickets for the game and a kickoff reception start at $845.
The NFL’s history of playing regular season games abroad dates back to 2005, with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Since then, the league has hosted dozens of international games, primarily in England, Mexico, and Germany.
However, the tradition of professional football being played outside the U.S. dates to 1926, when the American Football League’s New York Yankees and Los Angeles Wildcats played at Maple League Stadium in Toronto, according to the NFL.
This season, six NFL games are being played internationally in São Paulo, London, Munich, and Madrid. London will host three of these games.
For those opting to stay in town, plenty of local bars, restaurants, and large venues will be broadcasting the game.
Bars & restaurants
The Hayes
A warm, inviting American gastropub in Center City offering upscaled classics like crispy chicken wings, fried chicken, and Wagyu ribeye cheesesteaks alongside the Eagles’ season opener on TV.
📍1123 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-982-2192, 🌐 thehayesphl.com
Cavanaugh’s Headhouse & Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse
Wear your best midnight and Kelly greens to Cavanaugh’s 2nd Street Irish pub or Rittenhouse sports bar to watch the big game with food and drink specials.
📍421 S. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 / 1823 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-928-9307 / 215-665-9500, 🌐 cavsheadhouse.com / cavsrittenhouse.com
The Dandelion
An English tavern in Rittenhouse offering some of the best burgers in the city, with a swanky vibe and a curated selection of wines, cocktails, and craft beer.
📍124 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-558-2500, 🌐 thedandelionpub.com
Founding Fathers
A bustling South Street sports bar with screens lining the walls and plenty of food and drink options to choose from their big menu and even longer draft list.
📍1612 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-519-0253, 🌐 foundingfathersbar.com
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
More than a dozen Iron Hill locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey are playing the Eagles’ game in Brazil, offering $5 pints of Philly Phavorite IPA and $5 Philly cheesesteak egg rolls.
📍Various locations, 🌐 ironhillbrewery.com
Libertee Grounds
This Francisville mini-golf bar and Asian-fusion restaurant is playing every Eagles’ game this season, including the game in São Paulo. Enjoy $1 wings, $2 jello shots, $10 Kenwood pitchers, $15 Workhourse K-Lot Pitchers, and $35 buckets (5 cans) of Stateside, Two Robbers, and other canned drinks.
📍1600 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 📞 267-324-3487, 🌐 liberteegrounds.com
Loch Bar
Broad Street’s high-end seafood restaurant and bar will be playing the Eagles’ Brazil game on its TVs while serving up oysters, crab cakes, and seafood towers.
📍301 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-267-8272, 🌐 lochbar.com/philly
Lucy’s
The creators of the Drunken Monkey brunch at Lucy’s Hat Shop have reimagined the place into a hometown sports bar in Rittenhouse, showing the game with appetizer platters, wings, and drink specials.
📍1720 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 lucysphiladelphia.com
Pistolas del Sur & Sancho Pistolas
These sibling Mexican bars will play the season opener with their large menu of tacos, burritos, rice bowls, and chicken wings doused in a complex sauce that includes Mexican chocolate.
📍1934 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148 / 19 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 267-519-2329 / 267-324-3530, 🌐 pistolaslife.com
Pizzeria Stella
Enjoy upscale seafood, pasta, and pizza dishes in Stephen Starr’s cozy Headhouse Square pizza parlor playing the season opener on game night.
📍420 S. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-320-8000, 🌐 pizzeriastella.net
Puttshack
Center City’s newest tech-infused mini-golf bar and restaurant inside the Shops at Liberty Place, Puttshack, is playing the Eagles’ Brazil game across many TVs, offering game day bites like buffalo chicken dip, Thai fried chicken, and rendang lettuce wraps.
📍1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-907-7888, 🌐 puttshack.com/locations/philadelphia
SET NoLibs
SET Hospitality’s Philadelphia restaurant and bar pairs creative bar bites like bulgogi cheesesteak sliders with great cocktails, for a lively experience whether with DJs or the Eagles taking on the Packers in Brazil on the big screen.
📍1030 N. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 267-519-9790, 🌐 set-hospitality.com
Outdoor venues & beer gardens
Craft Hall
A 35,000-square-foot beer hall and restaurant with games, a dog park, and a playground. People seeking a family-friendly watch party can enjoy the game on dozens of TVs and a giant projector screen.
📍901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 267-297-2072, 🌐 crafthallphilly.com
Brauhaus Schmitz
Attend the Birds in Brazil Watch Party taking over South Street from 5 p.m. until the end of the game, The fun will include a block party with DJs, an appearance from Eagles legend Irving Fryar, and food and drinks from Brauhaus, Woodrow’s, and Popcorn for the People. RSVP for free on eventbrite.com.
📍718 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 267-909-8814, 🌐 brauhausschmitz.com
Frankford Hall
Fishtown’s open-air biergarten is playing the game across its screens and serving up Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, and craft beer and cocktails.
📍1210 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 215-634-3338, 🌐 frankfordhall.com
P.J. Whelihan’s
Across P.J. Whelihan’s Pennsylvania and New Jersey locations, the Eagles’ Brazil game will be played on TV alongside a $4 Blue Moon Friday draft special and a $5 PJW Copper Lager, brewed by Victory Brewing.
📍Various locations, 🌐 pjspub.com
Uptown Beer Garden
Smack dab in the middle of Center City, Uptown Beer Garden is an outdoor venue perfect for watching the big game, with game day food and drink specials featuring local craft beers, Philly-themed cocktails, and plenty of bar bites.
📍1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 📞 267-639-4493, 🌐 uptownbeer.com
Big screens & venues
BetRivers Sportsbook at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
The betting club and bar at Rivers Casino will show every Eagles game this season in a luxurious space with classic pub grub. Guests who place a wager can enter to win four tickets to an upcoming Eagles game during the halftime drawing.
📍1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 877-477-3715, 🌐 riverscasino.com
Hard Rock Cafe
There’s little more American than rock and roll and football. Enjoy both at Philly’s Hard Rock Cafe, serving up classic burgers and bites alongside the Eagles’ Brazil game.
📍1113 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-238-1000, 🌐 cafe.hardrock.com/philadelphia
Parx Casino Sportsbook
Bensalem’s Parx Casino will play the Eagles’ season opener on TVs throughout the site, including its Sportsbook lounge.
📍2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, Pa. 19020, 📞 888-588-7279, 🌐 parxcasino.com/bensalem
Xfinity Live!
The South Philadelphia Sports Complex’s bar and sports-viewing venue opens its doors on game day at 1 p.m. to party before the big game at 8:15 p.m., where guests can watch on the 58-foot screen inside the NBC Sports Arena. There are also opportunities to win tickets to the Eagles’ home opener.
📍1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 215-372-7000, 🌐 xfinitylive.com