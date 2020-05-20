But you can absolutely throw a barbecue for people in your own house. And people who have been quarantining together don’t have to stay 6 feet apart. If your neighbors are hanging out in their backyards, too, that’s fine, but be sure to stay — at least — the required 6 feet apart from anyone who you don’t live with. That means it’s probably best to grab a dog, a beer and retreat to your own stoop or side of the fence.