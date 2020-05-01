With coronavirus social-distancing rules still in full effect, a lot of our Mother’s Day go-tos — brunch, visits, spa days — are out. And we’re faced with a serious gift-giving dilemma. What will we give mom?
The good news is that there are options, they just take planning.
Let us tell you how:
The short answer: Yes. Florists are not allowed to be open right now, but some are taking online orders.
You can get flowers delivered for Mother’s Day, but maybe not on Mother’s Day. Many local florists have shut down, since they are not allowed to continue physical operations or don’t have a lot of flowers in stock. And arrangers who are doing contactless delivery may need a few extra days to gather blossoms from local farms.
The big delivery outlets like 1-800-Flowers and FTD (that also owns ProFlowers) are urging customers to order early and be flexible with delivery dates. The companies work with local suppliers, some of which may not be operating right now, though FTD says the “vast majority” of its network is still delivering. “Surprise your mom by scheduling the delivery for earlier in the week, then she can enjoy her fresh bouquet the entire week,” said FTD’s CEO, Charlie Cole.
Some local shops are offering contactless delivery and pickup. Philadelphia-based businesses like South Philadelphia’s Urban Jungle, Evantine Designs, and Egan Rittenhouse, the gift shop at the Rittenhouse Hotel, are some florists offering customers curbside and contactless delivery options for flower arrangements. Kate Egan, the owner of Egan Rittenhouse, is spending the week gathering lilacs, tulips, and apple blossoms at her Cape May farm for delivery. She’s taking orders for arrangements through Thursday and making the deliveries herself. Arrangements range in price from $50 to $175. “We are offering a real farm-to-table experience,” Egan said. “These are simple arrangements that feature lots of greenery and it’s a way to support local farms and entrepreneurs.”
Another option: You can also make your way to Lowe’s and Home Depot and buy a plant or bulbs that mom can plant in the ground on a sunny late-spring day. However, you will have to responsibly deliver them to her yourself.
It’s not too late to send a card, but you’ll want to get it in the mail soon. According to the USPS website, the postal service has “so far experienced only minor operational impacts in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” But we still think you should get your cards in the mail earlier rather than later. If you plan to send a specially made gift through the mail, don’t forget your mask or you won’t be waited on.
There are lots of curbside pickup brunch and dinner options, if you want to share a meal over your video app of choice.
Here are some fancy options if you want to splurge:
- The Four Seasons. The Four Seasons is offering a five-course meal that includes a confit tuna salad appetizer and French-inspired Wagyu tenderloin main course with potato fondant and mushroom and asparagus fricassee. The meal also includes a cheese platter. The dinner is $75 per person and $32.50 for half portions for children under 12. Contactless pickup available at The Four Seasons.
- White Dog Haverford is offering a three-course meal with soup or salad and choice of two sides for six people. Prices ranging from $275 for a slow roasted rack of pork to $330 to a whole roasted beef tenderloin.
- Barclay Prime will be offering delivery or pickup from a meaty menu that includes Wagyu slider duos, filet, and pan-roasted branzino. Prices are based on the a la carte menu and vary. Please call in advance.
There are no spa days right now. Though you can, of course, buy certificates online for when the spas reopen. But if you want mom to have something on Sunday, our favorite mall haunts from Bath & Body Works to Bloomingdale’s are taking online orders for fancy soap. And you can head to drugstores like CVS or Rite Aid for your favorite lotions, perfumes, and candles to make a personalized gift basket.
Here are some locally owned options for you as well:
- Duross & Langel Pretty hand soaps, vegan body milk, and bath bombs will make for an indulgent gift basket. Online orders are welcome and curbside pickup is available by appointment only on Friday and Monday.
- Franklin & Whitman. This five-year-old homegrown skin-care line offers scrubs for the face and body, toners, and mists. For Mother’s Day the company is taking orders and doing contact-free deliveries and pickups.
- If she likes candles, order her a DIY candle-making kit from Paddywax Candle Bar. Kits range in price from $30 to $150 and if you want the entire candle-making experience, buy a gift card she can use at Paddywax’s 17th and Chestnut Street location when it reopens.
Wine delivery companies like Naked Wines and Wired for Wine have been steadily shipping through the pandemic. Also, 585 of the 600 Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores are open for curbside pickup.
But it’s not easy: You have to call ahead to place the order, prepay, and receive a scheduled pickup time from store employees. When you arrive, of course, you won’t be able to go inside. Wait outside at least 6 feet from others. Also make sure you log on early: Each store is taking a limited number of orders. But the effort is certainly worth it for mom.