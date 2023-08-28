Celebrate Latino unity and culture at Philly’s Latin America Thrives

Entrepreneur Reyna Navarro feels pride every time the Latin American Thrives festival arrives at Love Park.

“Being able to see my art and that of my fellow Latinos in the center of the city I have called home for 19 years is wonderful,” Navarro said. “It feels like we belong and have the space to share our culture.”

This year, the third edition of Latin American Thrives takes place on Friday, September 8, between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Created in 2021 by community group Alianza Latina, the event has helped Latino businesses survive the pandemic. It’s become an annual local celebration of Latino culture, and led to recognizing Oct. 1 as Latino American Entrepreneurs Day.

For Ana Omana, Alianza Latina’s interim executive director, this festival is “a chance for people to take a mini trip through Latin America.”

This year, attendees can learn about different cultures, support local artists, dance to Latino rhythms, and try food from multiple traditions.

The event is completely free and you don’t need to RSVP. Around 500 people are expected to attend, and you can sign up on Eventbrite to make sure you don’t miss it. In the meantime, here is what to expect at the 2023 Latin America Thrives:

Food

This year, Latin America Thrives bumps up its food offerings from three to 19 food stands. Delight yourself with food from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Perú, and more.

Local restaurants El Patio, Bachaco Grill, Cafe Tinto, La Caleñita Bakery, Taqueria Morales, and La Ingrata are part of this year’s roster. Expect to pay between $10 to $20 per plate.

For the first time, Latin America Thrives is hosting a food contest. Beginning at noon, twelve restaurants will compete for the festival’s best savory or dessert dish.

A jury made up of Latino chiefs, consuls, and community members will select the winner at 3 p.m. The first place winner receives a crystal statue.

Events

🎵 Music: Local musicians Miguel Linares and Victoria Reyes will perform “Caballo Viejo,” a vallenato song by late Venezuelan composer Simón Díaz. Representing Colombia, the dance group “Colombia mi corazón es tuyo” is set to dance cumbia from Cartagena. Los Guachinangos, with members from various Latino countries, will bring jarocho rhythms from Veracruz to Love Park.

👗 Traditional attire expo: Every year, a country gets the spotlight to show a traditional attire that represents their culture. Perú and Mexico were center stage in the first two editions, but this year is Venezuela’s turn.

🎨 Art sections: Get to know the local artist and their work. Mexican muralist Cesar Viveros will be in attendance, as well as multidisciplinary artist Reyna Casarez, and makeup artist Dayesla Ixtli

🧒Kids activities: The Latin American Book Fair will have a stand with children’s books and coloring tools. Likewise, kids can learn as chef Michelle Medina prepares hallacas, a traditional Venezuelan dish similar to a tamal.

Vendors

Despite the festival’s early start, 52 vendors have already registered. Artisans, small businesses, and local designers will be in attendance with products 100% handmade.

Folks can look forward to jewelry, embroidery, clothing, paintings, edible products, and crafts. All are made by Latino artists in Philadelphia or imported directly from Latin America.

Navarro’s business “El Mundo de Queen,” for instance, will be selling imported Mexican art and earrings made by her. Ecuadorian entrepreneur Silvia Roldan will join the roaster with Toquilla hats handcrafted and hand-painted by Ecuadorian indigenous communities.

Volunteers

Sign up as a community liaison to host vendors and consuls, or assist with stage production. Volunteers receive complimentary food.