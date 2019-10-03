Whether you’re aware of it or not, design seeps into every corner of our existence — it’s been carefully (or sometimes, not carefully enough) integrated into our homes, our offices, cars, phones, and clothes. This 10-day festival from the Center for Architecture and Design explores the many ways design touches our lives. Events and exhibits cover everything from furniture to landscaping, architecture, restaurants, and health: Go to the Philadelphia Furniture Show at the 23rd Street Armory; take a floral walking tour of Fishtown; hear the Di Bruno Brothers walk through their new all-day cafe space while enjoying a tasting menu; and learn about wearable tech. If none of that catches your eye, check out the extensive list of events at designphiladelphia.org/events2019. — Jenn Ladd