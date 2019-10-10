Bedouine’s Azniv Korkejian was born in Syria and lived in Saudi Arabia until she was 10, when her family moved to America. The touchstones for the lovely Bird Songs of a Killjoy, the second Bedouine album, are primarily from the early ’70s folk tradition: the delicately orchestrated folk of Vashti Bunyan, the deliberate poetry of Leonard Cohen, the gentle melodies of Laurel Canyon singers. But there are also echoes of contemporary cross-continental artists such as Bebel Gilberto and Keren Ann. Although the album is light and airy, the sensibility in the bruised love songs is tough-minded and resilient. Korkejian, who is now based in Los Angeles, brings her band to the intimate upstairs room of World Café Live Saturday night. — Steve Klinge