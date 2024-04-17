24 Philly festivals, street markets, and events you need to go to this spring

Spring time marks the beginning of outdoor markets and street festivals in Philadelphia, meaning date ideas and weekend outings got a whole lot easier to plan.

From now through early June, explore East Passyunk’s culinary scene, take part in Philadelphia’s Pride celebrations, and witness the wackiest mobile sculpture race in Kensington. Not to mention all the eclectic vendor markets, food truck jamborees, and showcases from the region’s burgeoning artists that all support local artisans and businesses.

Here are 24 festivals, markets, and events you should go to this spring in Philadelphia.

Parks on Tap - April 17-Sept. 29

Parks on Tap transforms the city’s most breathtaking natural green spaces into traveling beer gardens, encouraging Philadelphians to get closer to each other and nature over quality drinks and grub. The season kicks off on April 17 at the Azalea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art and rotates to a new park every week.

⌚Wed.-Fri., 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat.-Sun., noon-10 p.m., 📍various locations, 🌐 parksontap.com, 💵 pay as you go

World Circus Day Festival - April 20

Ever feel like joining the circus? Now you can learn what it takes during the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts’ World Circus Day Festival. Every third Saturday in April, the annual celebration is observed internationally by those in the profession. Considered the city that made circus popular in America, Philadelphia takes center stage for spectacular live shows and lessons with the region’s best circus performers. Many of the classes are free, but some cost between $10-$45 per person. The full day schedule and pricing is available online at phillycircus.com/upcoming-shows-events.

⌚April 20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 📍6452 Greene St., Philadelphia Pa. 19119, 🌐 phillycircus.com, 💵 Free to $45

Spring Fest at Bartram’s Garden - April 20

A treasured natural resource to Philadelphia, nestled among some of the city’s oldest industrial areas, Bartram’s Garden kicks off the spring season with a festival and native plant sale. Join gardeners on tours of the city’s garden oasis, peruse the vendor marketplace, and family-friendly children’s activities.

⌚April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 📍5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, 🌐 bartramsgarden.org, 💵 Free

Manayunk StrEAT Festival - April 21

Manayunk plays host to this annual food festival, which transforms the main strip into an outdoor food marketplace with live music and shopping vendors. Perfect for a lively Sunday stroll.

⌚April 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 📍Manayunk Main St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19127, 🌐 manayunk.com, 💵 pay as you go

BalletX Festival - April 26-27

The TD Pavilion at the Mann brings two nights of dance and live music to Philadelphia’s ballet, R&B, and orchestral communities. See Natasha Adorlee dance to live music by Jac Ross, the Philadelphia premiere of Takehiro Ueyama’s Heroes with music by Kato Hideki, and Jamar Roberts’ Eros & Psyche, accompanied by a Philip Glass score performed by ensemble132.

⌚April 26-27, 7:30 p.m., 📍5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131, 🌐 balletx.org, 💵 $15-$50

Linvilla Orchards Food Truck Frenzy - April 27

Not only is the Linvilla Orchards Food Truck Frenzy a smorgasbord of good street bites, but there are musicians performing live, face painting booths, hayrides, train rides, and pony rides. Plus, drinks for those 21 and over at the beer garden.

⌚April 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 📍137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa. 19015, 🌐 linvilla.com, 💵 pay as you go

Gibbstown Food Truck and Music FEASTival - April 27

A half hour south of Philadelphia is Gibbstown, New Jersey, home to a food truck and music festival that shouldn’t be missed. Enjoy gourmet food trucks, activities for families and kids, live music, and a beer and sangria garden. There’s plenty of fun to be had between the mini golf courses, bounce houses, and petting zoo.

⌚April 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 📍46 Memorial Ave., Gibbstown, NJ 08027, 🌐 facebook.com, 💵 pay as you go

Flavors on the Avenue - April 28

East Passyunk Avenue is one of South Philadelphia’s prized thoroughfares consisting of locally owned businesses, picturesque homes, and some of the most highly regarded restaurants in the city. Stroll along the avenue to breathe in the fine scents of grill fires crackling, browse the wares from dozens of shopping vendors, and take in the live music among friendly neighbors.

⌚April 28, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., 📍from Broad St. to Dickinson St., E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com, 💵 pay as you go

Sing Us Home Festival - May 3

This outdoor music festival celebrates the spirit of Philadelphia through bringing local country and rock music acts to Manayunk. Acts include Dave Hause & The Mermaid The Loved Ones, Langhorne Slim, The Jayhawks, and Amythyst Kiah, among many others.

⌚May 3-5, 📍15 Cotton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 singushomefestival.com, 💵 $50+

Fan Expo Philly - May 3-5

Philadelphia’s answer to Comic Con is Fan Expo, a weekend welcoming characters and creatures from various works of popular media, including Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher, Star Wars’ The Mandalorian, and monsters from your favorite video games. Dress up and meet actors from iconic movies like Hayden Christensen, Rosario Dawson, and Marisa Tomei, among others.

⌚May 3-5,📍1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia, 💵 $38-$139,

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival - May 4

Buzzy Rittenhouse Row hosts a premier artist showcase and marketplace all around Rittenhouse Square, free to the public.

⌚May 5, noon-5 p.m., 📍1800 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 rittenhouserow.org, 💵 pay as you go

Brauhaus Schmidt Maifest - May 4

Philly’s top German bar has celebrated the Maifest, a traditional German celebration for the arrival of Spring, on South Street for more than a decade. Wash down bratwurst with German lagers while the state’s largest Maypole is displayed, a liter lift competition ensues, and live music cheers it all along.

⌚May 4, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 📍718 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 brauhausschmitz.com, 💵 pay as you go

Philly Phiesta - May 4

Packed inside the 23rd Street Armory is a Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring expertly-crafted margaritas, Mexican beers, and taco and food trucks. If your stomach can handle it, hop on the mechanical bull ride. If a thrill-seeking spectacle is more your speed, catch former Mexican bull fighter Pedro Villaseñor’s performance, and plenty of fun to be had with friends at cactus ring tosses and more.

May 4, noon-10 p.m., 📍22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 eventbrite.com, 💵 $19-44

Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival - May 5

Now that spring planting season is upon Philadelphia, it’s time to spruce up that garden. At the Chestnut Hill Home & Garden festival, dozens of garden and home decor vendors will be showcasing their newest products and plants.

⌚May 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 📍8514 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 chestnuthillpa.com, 💵 pay as you go

Sly Fox Bock Fest & Goat Race - May 5

Be prepared for a day filled with physical feats and audible bleats from goats as the Sly Fox annual Bock Fest & Goat Race comes to Pottstown. Kicking off the day at 11 a.m. with live music, stein hoisting competition and goat races will ensue, followed by dancing. Of course, craft beers will be served along the way. Entry includes unlimited beer and other benefits.

⌚May 5, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 📍331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown, Pa. 19464, 🌐 slyfoxbeer.com, 💵 $40+

Mt. Airy Day - May 11

Mt. Airy is a breath of fresh air compared to more densely-packed areas of Philly, and its festival brings even more refreshment with food and drinks, live music, and activities for the whole family.

⌚May 11, noon-5 p.m., 📍7000 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 mtairyday.org, 💵 pay as you go

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival - May 11

This wacky and creative race brings unique sculptures on wheels to East Kensington for a day of laughs, local food and drinks, and a vibrant race to see who can bring home the glory.

⌚May 11, noon-6 p.m., 📍Frankford Ave. & York St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 🌐 kensingtonkineticarts.org, 💵 pay as you go

Made On American Street Festival - May 18

American Street is home to many local cafés, restaurants, and breweries alongside a diverse neighborhood that continues to grow with charming small businesses. Celebrate the prowess of American Street’s food, beer, and live music through the Made on American Street beer and music festival.

⌚May 18, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., 📍1445 N. American St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 🌐 facebook.com, 💵 $45+

Philly Wine Fest at Philadelphia Zoo - May 18

Sip rosé among red pandas at the Philadelphia Zoo’s Philly Wine Fest, taking place within the zoo’s Impala Lawn alongside live entertainment and more than two dozen wineries. The festival is broken up into two sessions, with complimentary access to the zoo prior to the wine festival session.

⌚May 18, 1-3 p.m. or 4:30-6:30 p.m., 📍3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 philadelphiazoo.org, 💵 $49+

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival - May 18-19

Falling under the top 10 street festivals that you need to attend in Philly, the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival highlights the city’s gourmet and artisan food purveyors, alongside cuisine from Italy, Mexico, and beyond, plus the famous greased pole climbing competition.

⌚May 18-19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 📍Washington Ave. & S. 9th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 italianmarketphilly.org, 💵 pay as you go

Girard Avenue Street Fest - May 18

In the heart of Brewerytown is a street festival extravaganza with more than 100 neighborhood restaurants, breweries, and vendors. Essentially one big party for families and friends.

⌚May 18, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 📍Girard Ave. & 26th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 🌐 fairmountcdc.org, 💵 pay as you go

Roxborough Spring Fest - May 18

Roxborough’s annual Spring Festival brings street art, live music, and vendors to Ridge Avenue for a day of cultural enrichment and great bites.

⌚May 18, noon-6 p.m.,📍Ridge & Lyceum Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128, 🌐 roxboroughpa.com, 💵 pay as you go

Philadelphia Pride March and Festival - June 2

For the past 52 years, Philadelphians gather in June to celebrate the achievements and joy of Philly’s LGBTQ+ community. Thousands will be in attendance to take part in the march and festival that includes vendors, educational tables, live performances, and a goal of unveiling Pennsylvania’s largest Pride flag — all within the Gayborhood.

⌚ June 2, noon-7 p.m.,📍Locust St. & 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 🌐 phillypride365.org, 💵 pay as you go

Rittenhouse Square Art Show - June 7-9

Round out the end of Spring with one of the oldest outdoor art shows in the U.S., first starting in 1928. For three days, artists descend upon Rittenhouse Square to line the walkways with their latest works, all free to the public to view.

⌚ June 7-9, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.,📍1800 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 🌐 rittenhousesquareart.com, 💵 pay as you go