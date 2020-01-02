Donny McCaslin’s band backed David Bowie on his brilliant final album Blackstar, and that connection propelled the sax player outside the jazz world. Like Kamasi Washington, he’s brought adventurous jazz to mainstream audiences and to clubs more often associated with rock, the Ardmore Music Hall included. McCaslin has courted new audiences: on his most recent album, 2018’s Blow, and his new single, “Head of Mine,” he works with pop song structures, electronic textures, and rock vocalists, including longtime Bowie bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, who will open on Sunday. The show is part of Philly Loves Bowie week events. — Steve Klinge