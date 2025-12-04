🎄It’s time to soak up the holiday spirit | Things to do

If you didn’t already know from the Christmas lights or weather temps, the fall season has passed, and winter has arrived.

While the concerts, comedy shows, and other events may slow down toward the end of the year, there’s still plenty to do. Between holiday shopping and your hunt for a Christmas tree, stop by a holiday pop-up concert, a glimmering light show, or enjoy some Philly-style comedy at nearby venues.

I would be remiss not to mention some holiday-themed happenings, especially the City Hall Christmas lighting ceremony. But just like my Christmas shopping to-do list, there’s plenty of variety. Consider this the beginning of your late-year guide to what’s happening both in and outside your typical holiday ritual.

Tonight’s Center City tree lighting ceremony will be a spectacle.

A 50-foot-tall tree, gleaming with thousands of colorful lights, will illuminate the north side of City Hall, at North Broad Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, for the first time of the season on Thursday night.

The tree lighting will feature a performance by Lalah Hathaway and Grammy-winning singer Ashanti. On offer will be free hot chocolate and warm apple cider, plus gift giveaways. If you can’t make it to tonight’s lighting, you can enjoy 6ABC’s live broadcast online, or on the mobile app.

The best things to do this week

🎄Lights in Delco: Starting Thursday, 300,000 lights will adorn over 125 trees at the center of Media’s Rose Tree County Park for the 50th annual Festival of Lights.

🎭 A transformative musical leaves soon: Catch the acclaimed, eight-Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown at the Forrest Theatre before the show’s final show on Sunday.

😂 Laughs and brews: Stop by the Next In Line Comedy Club in Spring Garden to see headliners Chris Aileo and Josh Martier work their comedic magic on Thursday night. Drinks by Love City Brewing are available in the venue’s showroom bar.

🪕 Country Christmas carols: Among the list of exciting holiday pop-up concerts this month, veteran country singer LeAnn Rimes will hit the Keswick Theatre stage for her Greatest Hits Christmas Tour. Before you go, make sure to clear your throat. You will probably sing Christmas songs from her holiday albums in no time.

🎵 Tindley Temple’s organ recital: Tindley Temple’s presentation of Handel’s The Messiah is accompanied by organ and includes just music from Part I (plus the “Hallelujah Chorus”), but there’s no warmer, more joyous appearance of the piece than the one at Tindley, on South Broad Street. The Sunday concert features conductor Jay Fluellen, organist Luke Staisiunas, and vocal soloists Tessica McClendon, Kaitlyn Tierney, Perry Brisbon, and Shango Lewis.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Art & Eats Chestnut Hill, Holiday Lights on Boathouse Row, and the Santa Stroll block party on East Market.

The thing of the week: Time to get your Christmas tree

In the words of my colleagues Michelle Myers, Henry Savage, and Rosa Cartagena, the debate this Christmas isn’t whether Santa Claus exists. It’s whether to display a real or fake Christmas tree.

While many households have switched to artificial ones, holiday purists are sticking to the real thing. Lucky for them, Philadelphia is home to several Christmas tree farms and lots, offering a wide selection of pre-cut varieties and even delivery options.

From Montgomery County to South Jersey, there are options for all kinds of holiday Christmas tree shoppers. Read the list of tree farms and lots around the region.

Winter fun this week and beyond

🎁 From Center City’s Christmas Village and Dilworth Park’s Made in Philadelphia market to Bucks County’s Peddler’s Village and Bethlehem’s iconic Christkindlmarkt, these holiday markets are worth a look.

🩰 The ‘Nutcracker’ to grace the stage: The classic George Balanchine Nutcracker, featuring a cast of talented children and some of the best professional dancers in the city, kicks off at the Academy of Music on Friday. The ballet will run through Dec. 31.

🎅 Hop on Manayunk’s Jolly Trolley: As part of Manayunk’s Get Lit weekends, the neighborhood is offering free Jolly Trolley rides through Dec. 20. The trek will include live music, performances, and plenty of holiday season characters on board for the ride down Main Street.

🎵 Holiday organs will blare: Live organists play Longwood Gardens every day of the holiday season (including Christmas and New Year’s days) — among them, Luke Staisiunas, Thomas Gaynor, Andrew Paulson, and Dylan Shaw.

🙆🏽 Pirouettes and orchestral tunes: The most popular ballet in the world would be nothing without Tchaikovsky’s evocative score, and the city is fortunate to have the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra in the Academy of Music pit live for all 34 performances of The Nutcracker from Friday through noon on New Year’s Eve.

Staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend and a few holiday pop-up jams happening this month.

🎤 Friday: After making a cameo at the Playboi Carti concert last month, Meek Mill will headline a show of his own at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday. The Philly native and Grammy-nominated rapper will be joined by special guests for the one-night-only bash.

🎸 Saturday: Philly songwriter Don McCloskey, known for the 2008 Phillies fight song, “Unstoppable,” and his link to the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crew, will perform with his eight-piece band for the annual “Holiday Office Party” at Brooklyn Bowl.

🎤 Sunday: In line with the city’s string of holiday pop-up performances, Philly jazz vocalist V. Shayne Frederick will play two “A Very V. Shayne Frederick Holiday” at South Jazz Kitchen on Saturday and Sunday.

Plus:

🪕 Virtuoso banjoist Bela Fleck and band mates Howard Levy, Roy “Future Man” Wooten, and Victor Wooten will perform at Miller Theater on Dec. 12, alongside saxophonist Jeff Coffin and throat singing ensemble Alash.

🎤 Jingle Ball, the annual holiday season pop star cavalcade, includes pop-rock sibling band AJR, jazz singer Laufey, Alex Warren, and Texas country rapper BigXthaPlug, and others at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Dec. 15.

Here’s the full list of December holiday concerts.

I hope this guide is helpful as you plan your month. Consider it an early Christmas gift for you and a treat for me. Now, go out and enjoy.

