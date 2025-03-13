☘️ Time to wear green | Things to Do

We have finally arrived: It’s the last weekend of winter! Technically. We’re in that transitory period between fool’s spring and real spring, but we’re at least starting to see signs of the new season, like cherry blossom blooms.

This week’s lineup:

This parade is older than this country, literally. Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off on Sunday, its route stretching from Schuylkill Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. From road closures to weather, here’s everything you need to know for a great green celebration.

The best things to do this week

🌸 Springtime blooms: Slowly but surely buds and blossoms are dotting the Philadelphia landscape. That’s especially true for cherry blossoms, so we put together a handy (and pretty!) guide to finding the pink and white flowers.

🍝 The coolest hangout: The pasta-making class from Midnight Pasta Co. doesn’t start that late but it’s still a vibe with dancing, entertainment, and a five-course meal. We explain why it’s worth the $125 price tag.

🛍️ Another man’s treasure: Stop by the Bok Building to explore racks of vintage clothes, antiques, furniture, and artisan crafts at the Liberty Flea Market on Saturday.

🍿 Special screening: Filmmaker Heiny Srour made history as the first Arab woman to show a film at the Cannes Film Festival in 1974. Her latest work, Leila and the Wolves, comes to the Film Society Center this weekend. It’s a fantastical-fictional look at women’s experiences in Palestine and Lebanon — don’t miss your chance to see it on the big screen.

🎤 Comeback tour: Following a seven year hiatus, Emmy-winning comedian Kathy Griffin is back on stage this season with a stop at the Met Philly on Saturday.

🖼️ Doors reopen: The Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, located in the legendary opera singer’s former South Philly home, is welcoming back visitors this month after experiencing severe hurricane damage. We walked through the overlooked historical gem.

📅 My calendar picks this week: CultureFest Holi, 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Philly GRIT at Theatre Exile

The thing of the week

The new Peacock series Long Bright River, starring Allentown native Amanda Seyfried, centers on a Philly police officer investigating a series of murders targeting sex workers in Kensington. Based on local author Liz Moore’s novel, the show features legit Philadelphians from rapper OT The Real to priest Father Michael Duffy. My colleague Earl Hopkins caught up with Moore, who’s also an executive producer, to break down all the Philly connections — and why you won’t hear pandering buzzwords like “jawn” and “cheesesteak.” Long Bright River premieres today.

Winter fun this week and beyond

😋 Moonlit eats: We’re still in the midst of Ramadan so we visited West Philly’s Manakeesh to learn more about their exclusive and delicious dessert for the holiday: fried stuffed pancakes.

📺 True crime: The new Netflix documentary Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer examines the Gilgo Beach serial killings, including the story of one victim from Philadelphia. Here’s what to know before tuning in.

🦖 Rawr: We got a first look at the massive Edelman Fossil Park & Museum where life-size dinosaurs roam and visitors can dig for fossils. Take a look at the buzzy new attraction opening later this month.

🌊 Weird or cool?: You tell me. Bon Jovi’s latest release is a limited edition LP of 1986′s Slippery When Wet — with literal liquid filling the vinyl record. The quirky reissue has divided fans.

🏮 Summer plans: The Chinese Lantern Festival will take over Franklin Square again this June with wow-worthy displays celebrating the Year of the Snake. Here’s everything we know so far.

This week I’ve been watching screeners for the new Philly-set show Dope Thief with Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura, premiering this Friday on Apple TV+. What Philly show are you watching these days? Let me know!