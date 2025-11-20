🏃‍♂️‍➡️ Marathon weekend is here | Things to do

Whether you’re gearing up to tackle 26.2 miles, crafting the perfect sign for your favorite runner, or mapping out kid-friendly plans outside the race zone, the 2025 Philadelphia Marathon has something for everyone.

Marathon weekend is controlled chaos. About 30,000 athletes will wind through some of the city’s most scenic and historic neighborhoods, while spectators line the streets to cheer them on. Others will look for their escapes beyond the race, too — from on-site activations to kid-friendly restaurants and even a short fun run for non-marathoners who want their own adrenaline rush.

The weekend also brings the unveiling of a new Rocky statue, the start of Christmas attractions, the opening of Back to the Future: The Musical, and plenty more happening around the city.

The Philadelphia Marathon is here

The city’s largest marathon is back, with 15,000 runners set to take on the 26.2-mile course through Center City, Chinatown, Old City, Queen Village, Rittenhouse, and other iconic spots.

Marathon weekend runs Friday through Sunday and also includes a half marathon and an 8K. Organizers expect about 30,000 athletes across all events.

Even if you’re not lacing up, there’s plenty to check out — from hands-on experiences and family-friendly activities to a full health and fitness expo.

And of course, we have you covered. Here’s more on the Philadelphia Marathon:

The best things to do this week

❄️ The Snow Queen at the Wilma: The timeless and enchanting tale of love and friendship will be on display at the Wilma Theatre for a final run of shows, concluding on Sunday.

📽️ Cinephiles rejoice: The Philly Jewish Film and Media Festival will conclude on Sunday, with a string of Jewish international films and digital media from across the world.

🥊 Yep, another Rocky Statue: After months of planning, a third Rocky Statue will be unveiled at the Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal A-West on Friday. A Rocky look-alike contest will be held immediately following the celebration.

🦖 A night for Dinos: Dinos After Dark is back at the Academy of Natural Sciences. Guests can view the exhibit Neighborhood Naturalists, enjoy drinks from the Dino Drafts Beer Garden, and chat with scientists while dancing in Dinosaur Hall.

🕹️ Game on, Philly: The ultimate celebration for gaming, anime, comics, and other nerdy hobbies is back. PAX Unplugged 2025 will take over the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday to Sunday.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Holiday Light Parade in Kennett Square, A Christmas Story: The Musical at Walnut Street Theatre, Tavern Night at the Museum of the American Revolution.

The thing of the week: The ‘Back to the Future’ musical is here

Great Scott! The musical adaptation of the classic Back to the Future film arrived at the Academy of Music this week.

The Broadway hit will transport audiences to 1955 with Marty McFly and the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, played by actors Lucas Hallauer and Don Stephenson, as they race against time on the theater stage — DeLorean style.

Fall fun this week and beyond

🎄 Did someone say cookies and ornaments?: The second annual I Saw Santa at the Bakery event will boast Christmas cookies, ornament making, gifts, and professional photos with Santa Claus.

🖼️ Exploring indigenous history: Penn Museum unveils its new Native North American gallery, showcasing more than 250 items from the institution’s North American collections alongside contemporary Native art pieces.

🎅 Another classic holiday story: If you’re not already in the Christmas spirit, Walnut Street Theatre is offering a seasonal classic now set to the musical stage. A Christmas Story: The Musical will run through Jan. 4, 2026.

🏮 Nature-inspired lights: LumiNature returns for another dazzling display at the Philadelphia Zoo, just in time for the whimsical holiday season. The experience will feature holiday fare, roaming animal characters, and more.

🌊 Christmas underwater: Surf the Yule-tide for an explorative winter waterland, featuring indoor snow flurries, an underwater Christmas tree, and Scuba Santa in view starting Friday.

Staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend.

🎸 Thursday: Hannah Cohen, alongside guests Sufjan Stevens and Clairo, and opener Salami Rose Joe Louis, will perform cuts from her dreamy and pastoral album, Earthstar Mountain, at Johnny Brenda’s.

🎸 Friday: Ron Gallo will stir the Ardmore Music Hall crowd with subtly evocative folk, jazzy, and garage rock jams on Friday.

🎤 Saturday: The iconic R&B duo Brandy and Monica are bringing their “The Boy Is Mine Tour” to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Saturday.

🎤 Sunday: Off the heels of his latest album, Baby!, Grammy-nominated singer and producer Dijon will play the Met Philly on Sunday.

While the talk of the town will be this year’s Philadelphia Marathon, there are other events and paths to venture toward this weekend. Whichever journey you choose, let ‘em know Earl sent you. That is all :)

— Earl