🥶 A snowy, sweet, and boozy weekend | Things to do

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the great blizzard rolling into Philadelphia this weekend.

We’re expecting more than a foot of snow, people! I’m from Ohio and I don’t remember an arctic blast forcing me to wade through that many blockades of ice.

But if you have any memories of the record-setting blizzard of 1996, when the city literally hauled out snow and dumped it into the Schuylkill and Delaware River, then you know the weather won’t stop Philadelphians from enjoying their weekend plans.

Lucky for you, I have a list of events that will make your time out in the cold worthwhile. (As long as your car doors aren’t frozen shut, and you’ve put enough salt down to open your front door, that is.)

— Earl Hopkins (@earlhopkins_, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

A major winter storm is looking inevitable for Philly, with snow expected to stick around

Philly is getting SNOW this weekend — some forecasts are even calling for 17 inches. A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire region this weekend, meaning you might be spending a lot of time at home.

Expect canceled plans, back pain from shoveling, and empty grocery store shelves. The Inquirer’s weather expert, Tony Wood, has you covered with what to know about the impending storm.

We also have a full breakdown of what you need to do once the snow lands. Shoveling rules (and the possible fines if you disobey), and what you need to know if you’re parked along a snow emergency route.

The best things to do this week

🍫 Chocolate and booze, please: Want a warm and sweet buzz? Take a trip down to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Saturday for the Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival. This trio will make for a luscious and savory time.

🎤 The return of an opera classic: For the first time in 15 years, Capriccio returns to the Academy of Vocal Arts stage. The Piet Mondrian-inspired run of Richard Strauss’ final opera runs through Sunday.

🔍 Here’s a Clue: Three words: Murder, mystery, and mayhem. That’s what’s on the menu for the theatrical whodunit, Clue, based on the classic board game and 1985 movie of the same name. The musical runs at Walnut Street Theater through Sunday. Are you in?

🎋 Honoring an iconic landscape designer: A documentary honoring Piet Oudolf, the man responsible for shaping the beautiful varieties at Calder Gardens, will play at the meditative green space starting Thursday through Jan. 30.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Lucky Girl Market at Bok, Dinos After Dark, World Sportscar Champion Demo Day

The momentum continues for Philly restaurateurs.

After Philly was granted Michelin honors this past November, the James Beard Foundation has handpicked 13 local award semifinalists for 2026.

According to my colleague Michael Klein, this year’s list of James Beard Award semifinalists reads like a who’s who of the local dining scene, including a few surprises. Namely, Russ Cowan or Cherry Hill, N.J.’s Radin’s Delicatessen.

The list of semifinalists will be gleaned, and finalists will be announced on March 31. Winners will be announced at a gala on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Read the full list of nominees.

Winter fun this week and beyond

🖌️ It’s ink o’clock: Bring your wildest ideas to the tattoo table. Dozens of tattoo artists are setting up shop at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this week at the annual Villain Arts Tattoo Festival.

🎭 A new James Ijames creation: Arden Theatre Company’s Good Bones, the latest creation of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, explores the soul of a city in the face of looming gentrification. The play runs through March 15.

‘Face to Face’ with artistic greatness: Staged at Isaiah Zagar’s most famed masterpiece, the Magic Gardens Museum, comes another example of his artistic wizardry. The iconic artist’s new exhibition, "Face to Face: Isaiah Zagar’s Mosaicked Portraits," displays intimate artworks of the people who influenced his life, work, and imagination. The exhibition is on view through April 12.

Is it technically fine to shovel just your own patch of sidewalk? Sure. Is it how you earn a good reputation on a Philly block? Absolutely not. So we debated it for you — and the consensus is this: one missed storm happens, but making a habit of stopping exactly at the property line (especially when elderly neighbors are around) is how people quietly clock you as that neighbor.

Snow melts. Reputations don’t. And in Philly, your block definitely notices. What are your thoughts?

Staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend and a few holiday pop-up jams happening this month.

🎤 Thursday: Rakim, arguably the most influential rapper during hip-hop’s golden age, takes over the Main Stage at City Winery on Thursday.

🎸 Friday: Singer and guitarist Alec Ounsworth, known as the face of the iconic indie band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, kicks off his solo tour, “Piano & Voice,” in his hometown. Ounsworth plays at World Cafe Live on Friday and the Philadelphia Ethical Society on Saturday.

🎤 Saturday: The “Winter Carnival Tour,” headlined by rap duo Atmosphere, and featuring hip-hop luminaries such as R.A. the Rugged Man and Kool Keith, kicks off at the Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday.

🎸 Sunday: After completing a full bank tour for his new album, I Believe in You, My Honeydew, singer-songwriter Josh Ritter makes his way to Lancaster’s West Art for his solo tour.

The weather may temporarily halt your weekend plans, but as you can see, there are plenty of things to do before and after the storm hits. Stay warm and diligent, folks!

