Trolls are running amok at the Philadelphia Zoo | Things to Do

We’re in a weird seasonal lull where we can continue hunkering down, away from the cold, or embrace optimism and get out in the world, with hope for the spring. I choose to embrace the latter. This week, I may catch a show at Philadelphia Ballet or Walnut Street Theatre with some discounted tickets, but I also hear 15-foot trolls have taken over the Philly Zoo. Also on the horizon: Philly Fashion Week is rolling out all the stops... The perfect opportunity to shop for a spring wardrobe? What events are you looking forward to this weekend?

The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed some new residents... They’re not what you think

With some towering 15-feet-high, six trolls made of discarded wood, plastic, and old ship sails are here for one mission: to save us humans from ourselves. The recycled art activist Thomas Dambo’s “Save The Humans” exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo is a lesson for humans to save the planet from an over-consuming world for the children of the future. Reporter Earl Hopkins check out the trolls you can catch running around the 42-acre campus, until April 15.

Your weekly social calendar

🍻 Cheers to beer: Check out the back-to-back beer festivals this month. From pours at the historic 23rd Street Armory to “milk tubes” at Human Robot, these events are sure to quench your thirst. Mark your calendars with our list.

🎨 New art exhibit alert: Catch 40 pieces chronicling Philadelphia-based, Venezuela-born artist Henry Bermudez’s experience as an immigrant and seeker of political asylum in the City of Brotherly Love. The exhibit runs til May 19.

🎥 Let’s go to the movies: Looking for a zany rom-com with a dash of Philly grit? Consider Drive-Away Dolls featuring Beanie Feldstein, which opens in theaters Friday. The film, packed with star-studded cameos from Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, and West Philly’s own Colman Domingo, is a love letter to lesbian bars. Feldstein and actors Margaret Qualley, and Geraldine Viswanathan stopped by Tattooed Mom on South Street to promote their new film on a recent Friday afternoon.

🎸 Calling all music heads: Alabama retro-soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones are headed to the Fillmore on Saturday. Catch The Art and Influence of John Dowell, an exhibit exploring the work of the Philly printmaker, painter, and photographer, will be on display at the Parkway Central Free Library til March 2. Browse our list of Philly music happenings.

👠 Here for the outfits: With Philly Fashion Week, runway shows, networking events, and concerts are popping up around town, through Feb. 25. To help you out, we’ve got your guide to 10 Philly clothing and accessories designers to watch out for.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Ever been to a Shrek rave? Now’s your chance to dress up as your favorite character, sip on green cocktails, and enjoy “swamp-worthy” performances. Head to the Theatre of The Living Arts on Saturday, Feb. 23. Tickets are online for $35.

🍷 Waffles and wine, anyone?: Catch 15 local artists on display at the James Oliver Gallery for a special night. Take in the art, mingle, munch on waffles, and sip on complimentary wine.

🐉 Celebrate Lunar New Year: It’s the Year of the Dragon, and Comcast Center has a lineup of free programs for you. There’s Kung Fu Panada photo experience, a Sky Lantern experience, and more.