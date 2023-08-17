🦁 Crowd favorite ‘The Lion King’ returns to Philly | Things to Do

Well, this newsletter was originally going to be all about The Boss, but yesterday Bruce Springsteen announced that his Wednesday and Friday concerts at Citizens Bank Park were postponed due to illness. I’m bummed for sure, and hopefully he’ll reschedule soon. Yesterday, I went to Citizens Bank Park and caught up with some fans who didn’t realize the news until they arrived in the parking lot, including one who was planning to celebrate his 23rd birthday with his first Bruce show. Were you going to see the show(s)? Tell me how you’re feeling.

This weekend, marvel at the masks and puppets in The Lion King, explore a cool food pop-up, catch a beautiful mural before it’s demolished, and check out a beginner’s guide to stargazing in Philly.

Plus, don’t forget to send me YOUR thing! I’m looking for your recommendations on fun activities, sights, and spots in and around Philly. Please send me an event, cultural experience, or local venue that you’d suggest to our fellow readers here and we’ll plan to feature your rec in an upcoming newsletter.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

For 26 years, The Lion King musical has dominated Broadway with its 110+ puppets. It runs at the Academy of Music Aug. 16-Sept. 10. I talked to the co-creator of the puppets and masks about the cultural influences — spanning Japan, Northern Europe, and, of course, Africa — and why Zazu is the most complicated puppet to operate.

👀 Cracks in the wall: Magic Gardens creator Isiah Zagar’s “Skin of the Bride” mosaic mural in Old City will soon be demolished. This weekend, you can see the artwork before it’s gone.

🚂 All aboard: The antique Reading Railroad train at the Franklin Institute recently left Philly, moving to its new home at Lancaster’s Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.

😋 Yum: Sample Italian comfort food, Jamaican dishes, Indonesian coconut beef stew, and more tasty options at one of these cool food pop-ups in Philly.

🎸 The Boss’s return: Since the moment Bruce Springsteen postponed his Philly shows, we’ve been trying to figure out when he might be coming back.

🎭 The intensity on stage: Three generations of Black men who are incarcerated. A 12-year-old girl is shot by a stray bullet. These difficult and emotional stories are at the center of two new plays that examine community violence that feel ripped from the headlines.

📖 All paths lead to Philadelphia: In a new novel, a young girl is trying to patch back her memories of her hometown, through water ice and King of Prussia references.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Sip local beers at Upper Bucks Brewfest, dance at the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival, and watch Wakanda Forever at Hart Park.

WURD, Philly’s Black-owned talk radio station, is celebrating 20 years with a block party in Mantua on Friday, August 18. Honoring founder Walter P. Lomax Jr., the free event includes a performance from drum group Music Over Matters, talks about community engagement and public health, family-friendly games, and a dance party. Find out more here.

🎵 Change of plans: If you had Made in America tickets, you’re probably trying to figure out what else you can do Labor Day weekend now that it’s canceled. We’ve got your guide to what to do instead.

⭐ Look up: Philadelphia might not seem like a great place to stargaze, but local groups have been introducing people to the hobby. We’ve got a beginner’s guide to stargazing, including the equipment you’ll need and the best spots for stellar sightings.

🍽️ For indecisive diners: The Lucky Well is reopening this weekend as four restaurant concepts in one, with dishes like Navajo fry bread, Vietnamese rice bowls, and, of course, barbecue.

👟 Adventure time: History, art, architecture, and ghost stories — there’s no better way to learn about Philly than actually getting out and exploring the city on foot. We’ve got a list of the best walking tours.

🍨 Cool off: Ice cream or gelato? There are key differences to the sweet treats, so here’s where to find the best gelato in the Philly area.

This year, The Lion King celebrated 10,000 Broadway performances, a milestone only two other productions have reached. Which shows share that achievement?

A) Wicked and Les Misérables

B) Rent and Beauty and the Beast

C) Cats and A Chorus Line

D) Phantom of the Opera and Chicago

Also, shout out to Randy for getting last week’s question right! The correct answer was DJ Kool Herc, the New York-based hip-hop legend.

This week, I’m watching Red, White, and Royal Blue because I love a cheesy rom com. What’s on your list? Let me know!