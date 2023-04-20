It’s lit! A 4/20 guide | Things to Do

My buds, it’s 4/20! Are you partaking in the canna-holiday? This week marks the first anniversary of New Jersey allowing recreational cannabis sales — something I voted for three years ago when I lived in Jersey City, and I’m proud to see it become a reality. Even though Jersey has allowed adults to purchase and consume weed legally, across the Delaware, things are a little more confusing. Philadelphia County decriminalized marijuana, but folks still have questions about where and how to smoke legally, so we broke down everything you need to know.

It’s also my birthday — I happen to share the celebration with Earth Day — so allow me to indulge in ringing in the Taurus season. May these weeks bring comfort, coziness, delicious food, little luxuries, and lots of fun. This weekend, take your pup to a new dog-friendly bar, listen to classical strings among the trees, volunteer for a community trash cleanup, and explore free Jazz Appreciation Month concerts. (For more fun, explore our regularly updated weekly and weekend events calendars.)

Your guide to lighting up

Stoners across the region are celebrating today’s unofficial cannabis holiday. If you’re picking up a joint, popping gummies, or sampling brownies, there are some important things to know depending on where you are. New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana, Delaware is close to passing it, and Pennsylvania’s situation is a bit all over the place. Read my coworker Henry Savage’s handy guide to help you safely and smartly navigate the weedscape.

Your weekly social calendar

🐶 Drinks and doggos: Bark Social is a new dog-friendly bar in Manayunk where both humans and pups can have a great time.

🔬 Local spotlight: Abbott Elementary’s season finale last night brought the cast to the Franklin Institute for the show’s first Philly shoot. We went behind the scenes to explore how the episode came together.

🗡️ A modern Greek tragedy: Medea gets a contemporary rewrite in James Ijames’ new play, Media/Medea, written specifically for Philly college students and premiering this month. I attended a rehearsal of the Pulitzer winner’s latest work. 🔑

🎻 Sounds of nature: On Earth Day (Saturday), 24 double bass players will play new music among the trees of the Farm at Awbury Arboretum.

🏆 He waited for it: Leslie Odom Jr., the Hamilton star from East Oak Lane, joins Philadelphia’s Music Walk of Fame today and pop music critic Dan DeLuca asked him how it feels. 🔑

🎾 Well, that’s a choice: Center City’s Concourse Dance Bar is the only place in the city with an adult ball pit, and people actually dive in.

🎷 Tune in: City Center Jazz Festival turns up on Saturday after a three-year pandemic hiatus, featuring pianist George Cables, vibraphonist Sasha Berliner, and more great acts.

🌽 Corny but true: Ashley D. Kelley studied theater at Temple and recently performed for Susan Sarandon and Kacey Musgraves as one of the stars in the new Broadway musical about corn, Shucked. 🔑

📅 On the Inquirer calendar this weekend: Dance in cosplay at Cos-palooza, sip tea with drag queen Pandora Boxx, and find unique crafts in East Passyunk.

The thing of the week

What’s in my notepad: Pennsbury Manor, the recreated historic home of Quaker colonizer William Penn, sits on a tranquil 43-acre estate on the Delaware and hosts scores of school kids and history buffs. When I went last week, though, the living history site welcomed a new installation that invites visitors to listen to the cracks beneath the peaceful surface. The exhibit, “nkwiluntàmën: I long for it; I am lonesome for it (such as the sound of a drum),” uses an audio guide, signs, and benches with speakers playing discordant music to interrogate the violent forcible removal of the Delaware people. Artist Nathan Young, a descendant of the Delaware Tribe, plumbs the depths of memory and colonization through an unforgettable transformation of the space — reminding guests that even on the brightest day, the paths they walk hold immense pain. It’s absolutely worth the trek to Morrisville. Look out for my review, coming soon!

Your spring plans have sprung

🍅 Harvesting joy: Backyard Eats helps Philadelphians who want to have big and thriving vegetable gardens but lack the time to put in the labor. Time to dig in.

💃🏽 Dancing with Bach: The Paul Taylor Dance Company returns to Philly for its 19th visit with pieces set to Bach and a whodunit ballet. 🔑

🧹 Spring cleaning: Join your neighbors to clear your block of litter and volunteer for a community trash cleanup.

🧋 Boba and more: Bubble tea lovers, this one’s for us (I’m a taro milk tea girl myself). We rounded up 12 great Philly spots for bubble tea.

🥕 Touch grass: Local community gardens are gearing up for the season, and Michelle Myers explains how to get involved.

🎺 Groove on: It’s Jazz Appreciation Month and the Free Library is hosting classes and concerts across the city. 🔑

✍️ Lyrical inspiration: It’s also National Poetry Month, so we asked five local poets to share some verses.

❓Pop quiz❓

Multiple Philly bowling alleys feature art from a classic stoner movie that celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Which movie is it?

A) Half Baked

B) The Big Lebowski

C) Dazed and Confused

D) Friday

This week, I’ve been diving back into iLe’s Almadura album, a genre-blending ode to feminist empowerment with come-try-me tracks like “Contra Todo” and “Temes” that I have on repeat. What songs are giving you life this week? Let me know!