✨ The whimsical wonders of the holiday season | Things to do

With Christmas two weeks away, I’m sure the last thing you want is a list of events that distract you from your holiday plans. But believe me, there are too many good ones to pass up. And I, being your guide to what’s happening in Philly, am here to offer what I call “welcome distractions.”

I get it. Finalizing Christmas dinner plans and checking off your last-minute shopping list come first. But between a new Scandinavian sauna retreat, a hot chocolate bar crawl, and an adult night at Legoland Discover Center, there are plenty of ways to pass the time this season.

The holidays are all about tradition — and few Philly traditions run deeper than the DiEmedio family dancing The Nutcracker. Three sisters, each at a different stage in the Philadelphia Ballet pipeline, return to the Academy of Music this year as snowflakes, flowers, and even the occasional piece of candy. Their mother, former company dancer and current schoolteacher Charity Eagens, sometimes takes the stage alongside them. Together, they’ve formed a 12-year-long thread through Balanchine’s classic, a living reminder that this ballet isn’t just a seasonal ritual. For some families, it’s a way of life.

Philadelphia Ballet performs “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” Dec. 5—31 at the Academy of Music.

🎄 Want the tree without the hassle? Philly and the suburbs have multiple delivery options that’ll drop a fresh-cut fir — and sometimes even set it up — right in your living room.

❄️ Philly’s first measurable snow is likely early Sunday — up to 3 inches — and the deep freeze will stick around all day. If your plans involve the Eagles game or outdoor events, layer up and plan for wind chills in the teens.

☕ A sip of hot cocoa: Sip the finest of specialty and boozy hot chocolate offerings during East Passyunk’s 4th Annual Hot Chocolate Crawl on Saturday. All you have to do is purchase a commemorative mug to join the fun.

🔨 Unleash the holiday stress: As part of Pluto TV’s new Holidays are Brutal campaign, the streaming service is offering a free, one-day-only rage room in Northeast Philly this Thursday. Get in on this furious fun.

🎶 It’s giving fa-la-la: Through Sunday, the Bearded Ladies will join the Philadelphia Voices of Pride for a joyous and humorous sing-along at the Wanamaker Building. It will be a drag spectacle.

🧱 Stack ‘em up: The kiddos can’t have all the fun. On Friday, adults are encouraged to break out their inner child at Legoland for the annual Holiday Bricktacular.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Carols & Cocktails in East Market, uCity Square Holiday Fest, Adult Gingerbread House Decorating at Bloomsday

Thing of the Week: FringeArts is back in year-round action

Big things are ahead for FringeArts in 2026. After a record-breaking Philly Fringe Festival, the organization is restoring year-round programming for the first time since 2020. Kicking off with its Winter—Spring 2026 season, FringeArts will bring four productions from local and international artists to its Old City venue, plus a monthly Scratch Night series where creators share works in progress. Tickets go on sale Friday at fringearts.com — and longtime readers will recognize the byline on Rosa Cartagena’s full story.

🩰 Philly’s Nutcracker season is in full swing: There are four versions to choose from — classic Balanchine, a new one-act for little kids, a tap-dancing trip through Paris, and a vibrant Chocolate Ballerina Company twist.

🇺🇸 Historic walk across the Delaware: Join thousands at Washington Crossing Historic Park to watch the 73rd reenactment of General George Washington’s daring trek across the Delaware River on Sunday. A second reenactment will take place on Christmas Day.

🎁 From Center City’s Christmas Village and Dilworth Park’s Made in Philadelphia market to Bucks County’s Peddler’s Village and Bethlehem’s iconic Christkindlmarkt, these holiday markets are worth a look.

🐟 Seven-fishes feasts are popping up all over Philly — and selling out fast. If you’re planning a no-cook Christmas Eve, get your reservations or takeout orders in now.

🔵 Filled with lights: This Saturday, the historic Boathouse Row will illuminate nearly 6,400 LED lights in blue and white for Hanukkah. Don’t miss it on your routine walk or drive along Kelly Drive.

🧖🏼‍♂️ Bask in a steamy Scandinavian tradition: The Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective at the American Swedish Historical Museum is opening a pop-up Scandinavian retreat that offers a steamy solo cedar barrel and group sauna experience. The ancient Swedish tradition is available starting Saturday through March 29, 2026.

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend and a few holiday pop-up jams happening this month.

🎤 Thursday: Pittstown, N.J.-born and Philly-based pop-rock quartet, the Happy Fits, headline the Fillmore on Thursday.

🎤 Friday: Off the heels of his ninth album, Rhett Miller will play Free at Noon at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday.

🎸 Saturday: Philly pop-punk band the Starting Line, which released its first album in 18 years, plays back-to-back nights at the Fillmore Philly.

🎤 Saturday: Inspired and eccentric Detroit rapper Danny Brown plays the Theatre of Living Arts on South Street on Saturday. He’s touring behind his new album Stardust.

🎤 Sunday: Rapper-turned-rocker MGK is touring behind his new album, Lost Americana, which was accompanied by a trailer narrated by the iconic Bob Dylan. He takes the stage for the “Lost Americana” tour at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.

🎤 Monday: This year’s Q102’s Jingle Ball, featuring a lineup of musical stars such as Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Laufey, Monsta X, Miles Smith, Raven Lenae, and others, will take center stage at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday.

