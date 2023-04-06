Batter up, it’s time for baseball | Things to Do

Celebrating any holidays this week? For Easter, I’m traveling to see my family in Jersey City where we’re less focused on religion and more obsessed with what’s for dinner. My aunt will serve up arroz con gandules, pernil, beans, and pastelón — and that’s just what she’s cooking. (She’s a little like the aunt in My Big Fat Greek Wedding: During my mostly vegetarian years, she always prepared fish for my special meal.) What’s a must-have dish at your table? Let me know!

It’s April, which for some Philadelphians means it’s baseball time. Due to a rainy forecast, the Phillies home opener against the Cincinnati Reds, originally scheduled for today, was postponed to Friday afternoon.

This weekend, we’re talking about springtime beer gardens, a rabbit café in Jersey, sipping a matzo ball soup martini, and exploring the new “Rising Sun” exhibit at PAFA. (For more fun, explore our regularly updated weekly and weekend events calendars.)

The Phillies home opener, postponed due to rain, is Friday afternoon! I’m not the biggest sports fan, but I do love seeing a good game, especially with cheap beer and tasty bites. Plus, our reporters will be taste testing their favorite food options at Citizens Bank Park, so look out for that story in the coming weeks. When I lived in D.C. I loved catching Nationals games, especially because Bryce Harper was playing. (Some might say I followed him to Philly…and they might be right.) Though I haven’t been to Citizens Bank Park yet, I’m looking forward to seeing the Phillies in action and exploring the new food options including Uncle Charlie’s Steaks and an all-vegan menu from Jersey Shore-based Greens & Grains.

Your weekly social calendar

🏴‍☠️ Wonderfully weird: Actor Jenna Kuerzi created a one-woman show about Johnny Depp and his downfall, and our reporter Stephanie Farr examined its comedy and cringe factor.

🍻 Sip in the sun: Two springtime bars, Triple Bottom Cherry Blossom Beer Garden and Bok Bar, reopen this month just in time for outdoor happy hours.

🎻 Listen up: Classical music fans can now enjoy Apple’s new streaming service, and our critic Peter Dobrin explained the great Philly-specific pieces you can hear.

🐰 Good buns: A woman in Medford Lakes, N.J. created a rabbit café in her garage — bunny snugglers are welcome.

🍾 Bottomless fun: Looking for Easter brunch? Our reporter Hira Qureshi rounded up 14 delicious spots in Philadelphia.

🎭 Lady Day comes to play: A new Philadelphia Theatre Company production recreates the now-closed Emerson’s Tavern where Billie Holiday once performed. Local singer Laurin Talese takes the role of Lady Day. 🔑

🍸 For the brave: There’s a matzo ball soup martini (I have doubts) that savory cocktail enthusiasts can try making at home.

🖼️ International art drama: The “Lady with a Guitar” painting at the Philadelphia Museum of Art was thought to be a copy of Johannes Vermeer, but new research argues that it could actually be a rare original work by the Dutch painter.

📅 On the Inquirer calendar this weekend: Catch a DJ and arts event celebrating Prince, South Jersey Geekfest, and the intricate wood pieces of “The Mashrabiya Project” exhibit.

The thing of the week

Arts & entertainment reporter Earl Hopkins shared his reporting notes from an upcoming preview of Otherworld Philly.

For Philadelphians looking for a more immersive art experience, there’s a new museum opening up in May called Otherworld Philadelphia. Founder Jordan Renda described it as a “mixed-reality playground,” and a place full of animatronic creatures, LED-covered walls, glowing murals, and floating installations across 55 unique rooms.

Basically, it’s a lot of cool stuff packed into one, self-guided space. The company opened its first location in my hometown of Columbus, Ohio back in 2019, and it became a popular site almost overnight. I made a trip in 2021, and was shocked to see how visually stimulating everything was — it was amazing!

The Philly museum, located at 2500 Grant Ave., is going to be bigger and house even more installations and features, including a performance area for music events, aerialist performances, and other programs during after-hours. I’m excited to see how the place resonates with Philadelphians. I think it will be a great addition to the city’s art scene. Read more in my preview.

— Earl Hopkins (@Earl_Hopkins1)

Your spring plans have sprung

📚 Bookworm plans: We put together a list of the best new books you should read this month.

🌍 Cheesesteaks go global: Go beyond the classic and try cheesesteaks with different twists, including masala spices, Korean barbecue, and Ethiopian berbere-infused meats. Plus, see who won our Cheesesteak Bracket.

👟 Runner’s world: If you are one of the ambitious souls participating in the Broad Street Run (couldn’t be me, tbh), we asked the medical director to share tips on avoiding injuries.

🎨 Get inspired: “Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America” is a joint show from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the African American Museum. Here’s a look at what’s on display. 🔑

🐮 Puppet masters of the stage: Into the Woods plays at the Miller Theater this weekend and we talked to the people behind one crucial character — Milky White, the cow puppet.

Ok so…I went to a salsa night at Taller Puertorriqueño for the first time.

My uncle invited me to a show at the Puerto Rican arts center in North Philly this week where I saw folks of all ages dancing salsa and enjoying an evening of Latin jazz. Salseras in Ellas, an all-female salsa band, opened the floor. Afterwards, percussionist Pablo Batista, trombone player Papo Vazquez, and pianist Elio Villafranca delivered a delightful set including Mongo Santamaria’s legendary “Afro Blue,” an iconic song that’s close to my heart. I’ve performed a version of it with my parents’ band many times, and I loved hearing it at Taller Puertorriqueño, too. The concert was a memorial to Jesse Malpica-Bermudez, a legend in Philly’s music scene and founder of Artistas y Músicos Latino Americanos, who died last year. If you’re looking to experience more Latinx arts and culture around town, check out our arts guide.

❓Pop quiz❓

Which restaurant is not currently nominated for a James Beard Award?

A) Kalaya

B) Monk’s Cafe

C) Royal Izakaya

D) Friday Saturday Sunday

