14 Easter brunch spots in Philadelphia

Easter brunch is a combination of two delicious culinary traditions: Sunday brunch and Easter dinner.

In honor of the holiday April 9, these 14 Philadelphia-area restaurants are offering special meals featuring crème brûlée French toast, bottomless cocktails, citrus-brined pork tenderloin and brunch buffets. Take your pick, and be sure to make reservations ahead of time.

In Old City, chef Christopher Kearse has a prix-fixe brunch for Easter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9, where guests will choose from a selection of dishes across four courses. Expect to pay $80 per person. Dishes include green and white asparagus, black truffle crepes with oxtail ragout, quiche of the day and buttermilk panna cotta. Make reservations online.

📍 233 Chestnut St., 📞 215-644-9395, 🌐 forsythiaphilly.com

At this lively restaurant and bar in Center City, book a table for two for $50 and four guests for $90. Easter brunch includes coffee, mimosas, family-style appetizers (think deviled eggs and Brussels sprouts), choice of eggs Benedict and beignets.

For a more casual meal, the restaurant’s regular brunch menu will also be offered with gochujang Brussels sprouts for $10, everything Philly muffin stacked with a fried egg and smoked bacon for $16 and the juicy Cambozola cheeseburger on a brioche bun. Visit OpenTable to reserve.

📍 1620 Chancellor St., 📞 215-985-1234, 🌐 patchworkphilly.com

On the 19th floor of Center City’s Bellevue Hotel, Easter brunch will set you back $95 per person (tax and gratuity not included) (Kids 5 to 12 years old are half-priced.) Dine on Chesapeake oysters, charcuterie, glazed ham, spice-crusted leg of lamb, thick-cut candied bacon and more. Finish with the Viennese dessert table loaded with more than a dozen freshly-made confections, including lemon meringue tarts, vegan panna cotta, sticky buns, and pineapple rum cake. Reserve your table on OpenTable.

📍 200 South Broad St., 📞 215-893-1234, 🌐 hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/pennsylvania/the-bellevue-hotel/phlph

The Prime Rib at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will host an Easter Sunday brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a build-your-own omelet station, French toast, bone-in leg of lamb and more. A complimentary Bloody Mary will be offered while supplies last. Expect to pay $65 per person. There will be an 18% gratuity added to the final bill. Reservations are on OpenTable. Note: A refundable deposit of $25 is required to make a reservation — it will be deducted from the bill after dining.

📍 900 Packer Ave., 📞 833-472-5483, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/the-prime-rib

In Center City, Bank & Bourbon will serve Easter brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Expect an assortment of pastries, buttermilk pancakes, omelets, steak, whole-roasted salmon, bourbon glazed ham and more for $60 per adult and $18 per child (12 years and up). Book your table on Resy.com.

📍 1200 Market St., 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com

French toast comes stuffed with cheesecake filling, mixed berry compote, and Chantilly cream for $18 on Easter Sunday at this Old City restaurant. Other brunch specials include avocado toast with jalapeño yogurt and a crispy fried egg for $12. There’s a raw bar ($98), a bubbly brunch tray with three seasonal juices, accouterments, and a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine ($35). And kids can get their hands on a funfetti waffle topped with whipped cream and maple syrup for $12.

📍 126 Walnut St., 📞 215-253-3777, 🌐 theoldebar.com

Inside Brewerytown’s new dining destination, Easter brunch is a buffet including scrambled eggs, vegan sausage, buttermilk pancakes, turkey and ham carving stations, bagels and lox, breakfast potatoes and seasonal salads. The buffet is $35 per person (kids under 12 years old pay $12, and those five years and under eat for free). Mimosas and Bloody Mary drinks are $30 per person for your two-hour seating reservation from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reserve your spot on Resy.

📍 1363 N 31st St., 📞 267-541-2847, 🌐 btownfoodhall.com

Share a bread basket with olive oil cake and more, tortilla española (Spanish omelette), and croquetas de jamon (ham croquettes). Choose from shakshuka, crab Benedict, sangria pancakes, duck confit, saffron rice bowl, and more for your main dish. Additional shared plates include pimentón (Spanish smoked paprika)-glazed bacon and Amada’s potato rösti (akin to a potato pancake). The brunch special combo is $27 per person and cocktails are $5. Dine from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or over the phone.

📍 217-219 Chestnut St., 📞 215-625-2450, 🌐 philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., brunch is three courses for $50 per person — expect a 20% service charge too. Choose from honey yogurt, chilled pea soup, spring salad and a savory celery root waffle to start. The main course includes a choice of ham and sunny eggs, French toast with rhubarb and oat crunch, a dry-aged burger with raclette cheese and more. Dessert is an $8 supplement — there’s chocolate cake, chocolate cremeux (chocolate with a pouring custard), and coconut custard. A la carte items include assorted pastries for $8, half a dozen oysters on the half shell for $22, and house charcuterie for $25.

📍 306 Market St., 📞 215-625-9425, 🌐 forkrestaurant.com

How about Easter brunch on the Delaware River? Head to Penn’s Landing and hop aboard the cruise at 12:30 p.m. on Easter for a two-hour cruise with a buffet and views of the Philadelphia skyline. Enjoy pastries, pasta salad, honey sesame chicken, oven-roasted white fish, cakes and more on the water with family and friends. There will be an Easter egg hunt on board and a special appearance from the Easter bunny. Tickets are $62.90 to $87.90 for adults and $47.90 for kids 3 to 12 years old (ages 2 and under eat for free). Purchase online.

📍 401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, 🌐 cityexperiences.com/philadelphia/city-cruises

On Easter Sunday, you’ll find a la carte items for the holiday brunch. Available until 3 p.m., choose from mushroom flatbread for $19, lobster skillet for $25, and French toast with Grand Marnier and berries for $15. There are also bottomless mimosas and sangria for $28 per person, but everyone at the table must participate for this promotion — this promotion lasts until 2:30 p.m. and for a maximum of two hours.

📍 212 Walnut St, 2nd Floor, 📞 215-238-0499, 🌐 positanocoast.net

The modern American tavern on Independence Mall is serving up “Easter Features” during regular brunch service on April 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They include a choice of the three limited-time spring-inspired dishes, including brioche French toast ($17), wagyu brisket benedict ($23), and spring onion frittata ($19). Book your spot on OpenTable.

📍 433 Chestnut St., 📞 215-923-2267, 🌐 redowltavern.com

Indulge in an all-day brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at this Old City bistro. Dive into French-inspired brunch bites, including the popular chicken liver mousse for $13 and crème brûlée French toast for $16. There’s also a suite of cocktails — try a sipper with Hendrick’s Gin, house-pickled grape and classic Creole bitters for $15 or a fruity zero-proof cocktail. The restaurant will also offer several limited-time à la carte specials in honor of the holiday. Reservations are on OpenTable.

📍 52 S Second St, 📞 267-606-6316, 🌐 royalboucherie.com

Venture into this Southern-inspired restaurant, bar and live Juke Joint in Society Hill for a musical Easter brunch. The prix fixe three-course menu is $45 per person, but also available a la carte. There’s Easter salad tossed with cucumbers, apples, and berries in an orange sesame vinaigrette for $16, and grilled spring lamb chops for $15. An omelet composed of ham, sharp cheddar, tomato jam and served with fries runs at $16, plus chicken and waffle for $24. Finish off with ricotta beignets for $10.

The Original Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society, who specialize in the traditional “hot” jazz style of the 1920s, will take the stage downstairs in the Juke Joint from noon to 3 p.m.

The Twisted Tail reservations are on OpenTable.

📍 509 S. 2nd St., 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com