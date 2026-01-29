🏀 The best hoopers in the world show Philly how to ball|Things to do

After a foot of snow hit the region last weekend, there hasn’t been much movement in Philadelphia (or so it seems).

The snow and slush has been as stubborn as Ben Simmons’ fans during his Sixers days. No matter how much sun has peeked out from under the winter clouds, the roads are still covered with mounds of snow, and cars are still boxed in from the plowed piles.

But that hasn’t stopped Philadelphians from their weekly commute, and certainly won’t stop them from enjoying the many events happening this weekend.

That includes the Philadelphia Auto Show, the celebration of Asian cultures for CultureFest!, and a clam chowder crawl in Manayunk. The best WNBA players in the world are also going head-to-head at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday for Philly is Unrivaled.

And if the city still looks like the inside of a snow globe this weekend, maybe we all head to another impromptu sledding fest at the Rocky Steps.

— Earl Hopkins (@earlhopkins_, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

The best sledding hills in the region

Forecasts indicate another weekend of freezing temps is likely in the cards, giving Philly sledders plenty of terrain to enjoy the city’s winter wonderment.

Along with the Philadelphia Art Museum steps, my colleagues Nick Vadala and Dugan Arnett suggest bundling up and taking a trip to places like Lemon Hill, Water Tower Recreation Center, Clark Park, and other nearby sledding havens.

The best things to do this week

🏀 Show Philly how to ball: Philly Is Unrivaled, an offseason professional women’s basketball league, is coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena this Friday. The event will feature 3-on-3 games between four clubs, with the WNBA’s best players duking it out in playoff-style.

🍺 A taste of international brew: On Saturday, craft beers from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and other distant lands will be front and center at Ardmore Passport: World Pours at Ardmore Music Hall. The event will include international menu items, music, and other activities for the one-day event.

🇺🇸 Philly history is back, baby: After four months of closure, due to a government shut down and planned repairs, Independence Hall reopens to the public on Thursday.

❄️ Bundle up for a Freeze-Out: Manayunk’s signature Founders Philly Freeze-Out returns to Main Street, offering some winter fun. The day also includes a three-mile Founders Freeze Out Fun Run and the Manayunk Chowder Crawl.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Jessie J at Theatre of the Living Arts and the Mummers String Band Competition at the Linc.

Unrivaled kicks off its tour in Philly Friday night

Not to be confused with the WNBA, which begins its 30th season in May, Unrivaled is a three-on-three professional women’s basketball league that lands in Philly to kicks off its second season.

Four of the eight teams will head to Xfinity Mobile Arena for a doubleheader on Friday. It will be a homecoming for North Philly native Kahleah Copper, and an ultimate win for fans of women’s hoops.

Winter fun this week and beyond

🪭 Year of the fire horse: Learn more about Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tibetan and other Asian cultural traditions at the 45th annual Lunar New Year celebration for Penn Museum’s signature CultureFest! series.

🍜 NoLibs bites: Two dozen bars and eateries will offer special prix fixe menus for this year’s Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, which runs through Feb. 8.

🏎️ Rev your engines: The Philadelphia Auto Show is a can’t miss annual winter classic. Hundreds of hot rides will be on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center through Feb. 8, offering guests test drive opportunities in and outside the venue.

📜 An ode to Black history: This Sunday, Black History Month programming kicks off at the National Constitution Center. The monthlong celebration will feature daily crafts, scavenger hunts, trivia, and discussions about some of the most influential figures in American history.

Staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend and a few holiday pop-up jams happening this month.

🎸 Thursday: 1990s Seattle emo band Sunny Day Real Estate take the stage at Brooklyn Bowl with a lineup that includes original members Jeremy Enigk, Dan Horne, and William Goldsmith.

🕺🏽 Friday: Former NPR host Ari Shapiro stars in a cabaret show, “Thank You for Listening,” which is adapted from his memoir, The Best Strangers in the World. He will flex his musical muscles at City Winery this Friday.

🎸 Saturday: The Brooklyn indie rock band Wild Pink, still touring from the group’s 2024 album Dulling the Horns, stop by for a back-to-back show at MilkBoy Philly.

🎤 Sunday: West Philly emcee Reef the Lost Cauze kicks of the first of the series, “A Month of Black Excellence at the Fallser Club.” The afternoon event will feature a mix of vendors, food, art, and community-centered activities.

🎤 Monday: While Irish music season doesn’t fully kick off until March, brothers Brian and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds will bring their hauntingly modern jams to Johnny Brenda’s. Local bluegrass songwriter Daphne Ellen opens.

Put your snow shovel to good use, so you can free yourself out of snow jail, and enjoy what’s in store this weekend. You won’t regret it.

— Earl Hopkins