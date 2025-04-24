🏃‍♂️ Penn Relays take the tracks| Things to Do

Hi all! Sam Ruland, service editor, here filling in for Rosa this week.

Philly is full of momentum this week — the 129th running of the Penn Relays returns to Franklin Field, a Tokyo cheesesteak pop-up is coming to town (no passport required), and Human Robot is expanding again with new locations in Brewerytown and New Hope. Also, can we talk about those baby Galapagos tortoises at the zoo? You can help name them!

Advertisement

Here’s what’s on our radar:

— Sam Ruland (@sam_ruland, email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

More than 15,000 athletes — from local middle schoolers to NCAA champs and Olympians — are heading to Franklin Field for the 129th Penn Relays this Thursday through Saturday. It’s one of the longest-running track and field events in the world, and it brings serious energy to University City.

Never been? We’ve got tips on the events to watch, standout athletes (like Villanova stars Liam Murphy and Marco Langon), how to get there by SEPTA, and where to park — plus how to stream the action if you’re staying home. Read our full guide here.

The best things to do this week

🎨 The Philadelphia Show: Browse incredible antiques and art along the terrace at the Art Museum, now through April 27. Tickets start at $35.

🚚 Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival: Main Street fills up with dozens of food trucks on Sunday. Strawberries are the star of the show.

🍴 Flavors on the Avenue: East Passyunk’s iconic spring street festival returns Sunday with food, drinks, live music, and games across five blocks.

🦚 Festival of Colors at the Zoo: Celebrate a belated Holi on Saturday with color throwing, performances, and spring-themed fun.

🌸 Open Streets on Walnut: Every Sunday in April, stroll through Rittenhouse on a car-free stretch from 15th to 19th Street.

🌿 Celebrate Trails Day at Cobbs Creek: Build a giant nest, go birding, try horseback riding and more on Saturday.

🧒 Family Fest at the Navy Yard: Enjoy a free afternoon of live music, games, and food trucks at Central Green on Saturday.

📅 My calendar picks this week: I’m trying new foods at the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival, getting out in nature for Trails Day, and taking a trip to the zoo.

The thing of the week

You can help name the Philadelphia Zoo’s baby tortoises!

The zoo’s four new Galapagos hatchlings are the first ever bred and born at the zoo. Even better: Their 93-year-old mother, Mommy, is now the oldest known first-time Galapagos mom in the world. You can vote to name the babies — options include Philly-themed picks like Liberty, Betsy, and Indy. Cast your vote by Sunday.

Spring fun this week and beyond

🍧 John’s Water Ice is coming to Wildwood this summer.

🎬 ’Dope Thief’, the new AppleTV+ series set in Philly, was inspired by a local author’s emergency room shift gone wrong.

🍺 Human Robot is opening two more bars, including a comeback spot for Brewerytown’s Crime and Punishment.

🌶️ Indo Spice brings the bold flavors of Sulawesi to South Philly — and diners are coming from all over.

🧀 Mad Mutz mozzarella sticks just landed a deal on Shark Tank. You can now stream the episode on Hulu.

Our critics’ picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best upcoming shows.

🎤 Thursday: Adam Weiner’s wild and weird variety show Connie Club returns to Ardmore Music Hall with another lineup of eclectic guests. This round includes Tammy Faye Starlite (a country singer persona from NYC performance artist T.D. Lang), British-Philly hybrid Wesley Stace, and former Phillies pitcher Tommy Greene. For jazz fans, South Jazz Kitchen hosts Gerald Veasley’s Electric Mingus Project, honoring the legendary bassist Charles Mingus on what would’ve been his 103rd birthday.

🎸 Friday: Irish alt-pop singer Orla Gartland brings her soulful, self-produced sound to Underground Arts. Across the bridge, the Tisburys celebrate their latest album A Still Life Revisited at the Stone Pony. Meanwhile, gospel powerhouse C. Anthony Bryant headlines South Jazz Kitchen’s weekend run, and Virginia honky-tonk artist Maggie Antone plays the Foundry at the Fillmore with whiskey-soaked country charm.

🎷 Saturday: Two Philly soul legends go head-to-head in Atlantic City: The Spinners play Resorts’ Superstar Theater, while The Stylistics headline the Golden Nugget. Indie electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay lands at Franklin Music Hall with their artful, high-concept set. Back in the city, Camden County rocker Ben Vaughn hits World Cafe Live, and Aussie icon Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds return to the Met for the first time since 2018 — early reviews call this tour one of his best yet.

🎹 Also Saturday: Philly songwriter Laura Mann brings a traveling troubadour lineup to Mason Hall in Ardmore, joined by Ben Arnold, Jim Boggia, and surprise guests. Blues fans can catch Deb Callahan at Jamey’s House of Music in Lansdowne, while the Fallser Club hosts Brandy & the Alexanders and local soul-pop openers Nicole Saphos and Shayna Blass.

🪕 Sunday: Genre-bender Bartees Strange plays the Foundry, touring behind his new album Horror — a moody, layered LP that name-drops Philly and features collabs with Jack Antonoff.

The city’s culinary full circle moment is here: Kosuke Chujo of Nihonbashi Philly is bringing his viral Tokyo cheesesteaks to their hometown inspiration. They’ve got homemade whiz, house-baked rolls, and Eagles flair — and Philly finally gets a bite. Catch them April 30 at Liberty Kitchen and May 5 in Northern Liberties.

Have a good weekend, everyone! ✨

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.