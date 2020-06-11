It’s almost summer, after a spring spent, for many of us, largely inside. We’re in the yellow phase, though we still have to limit how much we go out: Spring is almost gone, but the virus isn’t. This week, we have how to think about vacations this year, and some local black-owned restaurants to support. But before we get there:
- We’ve got the best online events this week, including a new Spike Lee movie, plays for Pride, a new season of Insecure and more: inquirer.com/calendar. And our kids calendar is updated every Sunday with ways to keep the kids occupied while you work: inquirer.com/kidscalendar.
- How to do summer better this year: Everything you need to know about making the most of this summer is all here in one place: inquirer.com/topic/summer, and we’re adding more stories every week.
Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.
- What can our social lives look like in the yellow phase? by Elizabeth Wellington
- What does dating look like in the yellow phase? by Grace Dickinson
- Can I get my dog groomed in the yellow phase? by Marc Narducci
- What are kids allowed to do in the yellow phase? by Elizabeth Wellington
- Can I drive to a county in the green phase to get a haircut? by Elizabeth Wellington
- Can I see my parents in the yellow phase? by Grace Dickinson
Are summer vacations just canceled? Technically, we’re in the yellow phase, and since we’re not under stay-at-home orders anymore, you are allowed to go somewhere else. But should you? Nick Vadala broke down how to think about the risk if you need a holiday. Here are some key things to think about:
- Flying. The risk may not be where you think it is. The risk of picking up the coronavirus on a flight can be relatively low because of on-flight air filtration systems, says Seth Welles, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel’s Dornsife School of public health. But an airport? That’s another story, because crowds are dangerous.
- Driving. Driving is safer, because it’s a pretty contained environment, provided you’re traveling with people you’ve already been exposed to. The danger: rest stops and bathroom breaks. So be diligent about mask use and hand hygiene, and consider packing your own food.
- Hotels. Many hotel chains have stepped up their cleaning. But the problem: Elevators, where you share a small, enclosed space with minimal ventilation. Rental properties without elevators may be safer, or you might consider taking the stairs.
- Check what’s happening where you’re going. It’s a good idea to check local coronavirus statistics — like the number of cases — for the area before you go. You should also check what local rules are in place, like whether you will have to quarantine when you get there.
- Remember: The problem is people. "This is an infection that is associated with density — lots of people — and duration of exposure,” says Welles. “If you can think about those, you can reduce your risk.” So: Outside is better than inside, less-populated areas may be safer than denser areas.
More good advice, including safer ways to camp, hit the beach, and other trip tips in Nick’s full piece.
If you’re looking to support some of Philly’s black-owned restaurants, Craig LaBan has put together a list of a dozen of his favorite spots from across the region. Hungry? Here are some places to start:
- Honeysuckle Pop-Up (at South Philly Barbacoa, 1140 S. 9th St., see Instagram for event info) “Chef Omar Tate has returned to Philly with abridged takeout versions of his celebrated New York pop-up meals exploring the expanse of American blackness through food and poetry. The changing biweekly menus have ranged from pit-smoked lamb seasoned with African spice to grilled steaks over smoky red peas, plus bean pies, to fund-raise for a new food-centric community center he’s planning in West Philly.”
- Sid Booker’s Shrimp Corner (4600 N. Broad St., 215-329-4455) “They don’t call Sid Booker Sr. the ‘Colonel of Shrimp’ for nothing. The pink takeout window at Belfield and Broad serves nothing else, and has been a late-night destination for paper boats brimming with deep-fried jumbo shrimp since 1962. These greaseless crustaceans are so sweet and delicately crunchy, they’re best devoured right there, on the dashboard of your car.”
- Henri’s Hots BBQ (1003 E. Black Horse Pike, Hammonton, 609-270-7268, henrishottsbarbeque.com): “The barbecue is reliably among the region’s best (ribs and chicken, in particular), but I’ve come to consider his weekend soul food buffets the most worthy reason to visit, including some of the best fried chicken (and fried chicken wings) anywhere.”
Craig’s full piece will make you hungry, and also links to more comprehensive lists of black-owned food businesses that will keep you full for weeks.