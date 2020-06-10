The desire to support more black-owned restaurants now in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd (not to mention a pandemic disproportionately affecting African Americans) is timely, productive, and hopefully lasting. But it also culminates a growing sense I’ve had the past couple years that a new generation of talented black chefs are about to make their move, sometimes beyond the bounds of traditional restaurants. Just look at the lineup of pop-ups and community-driven events happening now at South Philly Barbacoa for a few names to watch. I aim to shift my coverage spotlight accordingly as that evolves.