She’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, thanks mainly to the way her voice soared over Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound productions in the early ’60s, but Darlene Love is also now “The Queen of Christmas,” as dubbed by David Letterman. That’s because of her annual performances of one of those Spector classics, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” on Letterman’s late-night shows beginning in 1986, now continuing on The View. And it’s clear from those performances that she has lost none of her soaring power. — Nick Cristiano