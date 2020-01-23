Renée Taylor may be best known for her recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, Bob’s Burgers, and The Nanny. But it’s on Broadway and off-Broadway stages where her comic talents shine as a playwright and actor. Taylor and her husband, the late Joseph Bologna, produced 22 plays, four films, and nine TV movies during their 52-year marriage, including Taylor’s one-woman show, My Life on a Diet. She’s bringing the show to Bucks County Playhouse, where she’ll dish on having to live as a self-described “diet junkie” in order to work, gossiping about weight-loss tips from Joan Crawford and Barbra Streisand, and sharing funny and touching tales about working with the love of her life. — A.D. Amorosi