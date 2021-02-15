Some lawmakers are worried about the costs of the two spending plans, and there is ideological resistance to the Biden team’s approach that some see as social engineering. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R., Tenn.) was one of 13 senators to vote no on confirming Buttigieg because, he said, the secretary wants to “use the department for social, racial, and environmental justice causes” instead of cutting red tape for projects that would benefit rural communities in such states as Tennessee.