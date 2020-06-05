Returning to SEPTA in the “yellow” phase? Don’t forget your face mask.
Come Monday, the authority will require riders to wear face coverings to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, SEPTA announced Friday. The effort is done alongside enhanced cleaning efforts and social distancing measures, including rider limits, already in place.
“It’s a continuation of what we’re doing,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said Friday. “We want to be clear that this policy is not going to be enforced by SEPTA police, but we are going to remind customers who don’t have face coverings that they are required to wear one.”
SEPTA will make some masks available to riders who still need them at select customer service locations, Richards said, but any type of covering is acceptable, including bandanas.
Facial coverings have been a sensitive subject for the authority. SEPTA reversed a short-lived requirement after a viral video showed a man dragged off a SEPTA bus for allegedly not wearing a mask in April. It has since “strongly urged” riders to wear coverings.
Most riders have been wearing masks while on SEPTA, Richards said.
“When we started with urging facial coverings, it was a new thing," Richards said, “and now it’s part of the new norm.”
The requirement follows federal and local health and safety guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing coverings to slow the coronavirus’ spread and should be worn “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
SEPTA is bracing for a boost to ridership as COVID-19 restrictions lift. The region and its suburbs entered “yellow” Friday, where retailers, day care centers, and offices are able to reopen. Most transit service has resumed, while Regional Rail continues to run on a limited schedule.