Despite the lack of riders, certain crimes reported by SEPTA transit police have risen during the pandemic, such as robberies without the use of a gun or knife, as well as thefts by mislaid, or lost property then reported as stolen. There were 141 robberies categorized as “other" and 471 thefts by mislaid between January and mid-October this year, compared to 63 and 413 during the same period last year, according to crime data provided by SEPTA.