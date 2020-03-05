An ambiguous plan to ease Philadelphia’s congestion woes has gained some clarity in Mayor Jim Kenney’s first budget proposal of his second term, due out Thursday.
The proposal looks to add $1.9 million to the Philadelphia Police Department budget to create a public safety enforcement officer program, said city spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco, and comes months after city residents overwhelmingly approved a traffic-related ballot question during the May primary.
Kenney is scheduled to deliver his Fiscal Year 2021 budget address to City Council at 10 a.m. Thursday.
These new “boots-on-the ground” officers would be tasked with patrolling designated areas, monitoring “high-need intersections” in Center City, enforcing parking regulations such as illegal double parking and blockage of bikes lanes and crosswalks, as well as educating drivers, according to proposed guidelines from the Managing Director’s Office.
Staffing for the program would include a lieutenant as well as an office clerk. Each shift — a morning rotation, from 5:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and evening rotation, from 12:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. — would have two radio dispatchers, a supervisor, and 10 public safety enforcement officers wearing some version of a police uniform.
The lieutenant position is the only sworn, or armed, role.
In addition to patrolling designated areas, officers would staff problematic intersections in Center City on weekdays from at least 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., or peak hours. The officers would not have arrest powers but would be able to issue citations, pending Council approval.
“The goal of putting these new type of officers on the street is to increase safety and change behavior,” Cofrancisco said. “It is not to collect fines.”
The program would be operated by the police department and be based within its Center City District. It’s not clear how or if the group would be used outside of that area.
In May, voters were asked whether the City Charter should be amended to create “public safety enforcement officers” that would help police regulate the flow of traffic and other quality of life concerns.
The outlined duties fall largely in line with what was expected when the measure gained approval. City Council President Darrell L. Clarke introduced the ordinance, which was approved by a 13-4 vote almost a year ago.
While the idea resonated with voters, it wasn’t without opposition. The police union had said giving duties to non-sworn personnel is illegal in the commonwealth and vowed to bring the matter to the state labor board. In its support of the new enforcement officers, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia did express concerns about racial bias during a testimony to Council.
Former City Councilmember Al Taubenberger voted against putting the question on the ballot.
“They should have the power of arrest if necessary; they should be trained in firearms,” Taubenberger said in May. “This is where danger occurs with police officers.”
The city is struggling with congestion, as e-commerce deliveries, a growing population, and ridesharing all compete for a space on Philadelphia’s crowded streets. Walking, too, can be faster than taking a bus for those able — a factor that played a role in a 2018 pilot where Philadelphia police where used to ease traffic congestion.
In remarks earlier this year, Kenney voiced support of the planned redesign of SEPTA’s bus routes. His remarks gained SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards’ attention, who said she looks forward to working with the administration as she tackles issues like congestion.
An agreement last fall between SEPTA and the city related to bus improvements points to Chestnut and Walnut Streets as congested areas where transit should get priority. Other congested corridors listed were Market Street, John F. Kennedy and Roosevelt Boulevards, Oregon and Allegheny Avenues, and Seventh and Eighth Streets.