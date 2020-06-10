One of West Chester’s most popular streets will soon transform into an "open air marketplace” as the region recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Dianne Herrin said Wednesday.
“The real, underlying motivation here was to provide a place where people can physically distance and feel safe coming back to our town and dining and shopping,” she told The Inquirer.
West Chester Borough Council approved the plan to close Gay Street to cars, Herrin said in a Facebook post Wednesday. A special borough council meeting was held Tuesday “to discuss the plan to close four blocks of Gay Street from Matlack to Darlington Streets for the purpose of allowing outside dining.”
Restaurants can extend table seating into the street, and retailers are permitted to set up tents for shoppers, she said. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Blockage will be enforced by jersey barriers, while cross streets will stay open to allow for traffic flow, Herrin said.
The timeline is dependent upon Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval, Herrin said, but she hopes the street closure could happen in a week or two.
“We’re going to monitor it, we’re going to refine it, we’re going to see how it goes,” Herrin said. " ... If it goes well, we may then consider just keeping it closed."
Gay Street in West Chester is home to many popular shops and restaurants, including Kildare’s Irish Pub, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, and the Couch Tomato Cafe.
The idea was first discussed during a council meeting late last month as the region anticipated moving into a “yellow” reopening phase, The Daily Local News reported.
A mayoral task force presented a “commercial business district recovery plan” to the council, which can be viewed online.
Other cities have adopted similar plans. Cincinnati and Tampa, Fla., let restaurants expand into the streets earlier this year. Advocates in Philly are leading a push for the city to rethink public spaces during the pandemic by way of a “Recovery Streets” plan proposed last month.
Restaurants are adjusting to their new normal. Guests need to wear masks when they’re not seated, and only outside seating is allowed.