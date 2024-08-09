Heavy rains still are expected Friday, but Debby’s worst stays to the west of Philly

Heavy rain bands were approaching the Philly region Friday afternoon, threatening the late-day commute, and winds were gusting past 40 mph resulting in about 25,000 power outages and numerous downed trees in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

However, after awaking to a battery of end-of-the-world warnings and advisories following one wild night in the atmosphere, it was evident that Philadelphia would escape the worst effects of what was left of erstwhile Hurricane Debby.

The downpours, flooding, and water rescues were occurring well to the west of the region in the likes York, Dauphin, and Juniata Counties, while along I-95, not much in the way had occurred after daybreak Friday, and at times the sun even appeared.

Debby-related impacts have included more than a half foot of rain in northern Delaware and Burlington County, and one EF-1 tornado with top wind speeds of 95 mph in New Castle County on Thursday night.

As for Friday, Philadelphia International Airport was reporting 57 canceled flights and2 47 delays, but overall Philly has had many worse days courtesy of storms without names.

That said, forecasters cautioned that the region wasn’t quite out of the rain-forest woods yet and that heavy rains might coincide with the late-day commute, which tends to start earlier on Fridays — especially in summer — for reasons that bosses don’t need to know.

“We’re definitely concerned about that,” said Alyssa Glenny, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. (The rains, not the early work departures.)

Said Ray Martin, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, “All the stuff is to the west so far,” he said, but “it’s going to get here.”

He expected the most likely time frame for the heaviest rains would be from 2 to 6 p.m., but showers were forecast to continue well into the night.

Glenny said that tornado possibilities still would be in play during the afternoon, although the weather service’s Martin said the environment appeared to have become less favorable to twisters than it was earlier.

Debby’s lottery-ball impacts

Although some people may have been surprised to see the sun peeking through Friday morning, tor meteorologists, the forecasts wouldn’t qualify as Debby downers. The National Hurricane Center predicted tracks the last few days were close to the mark.

So have the wind forecasts for the Philly region, as the remnants interact with a front pressing southward.

Winds circulate counterclockwise around areas of low pressure, and with the core of Debby’s remains to the west, the Philly region is getting winds from the south that are getting an extra kicking from the increasing forward motion of the northward moving core of the storm.

At noon, gusts 30 to 40 mph were common throughout the region, resulting in a growing number of power outages.

The rains, however, have been lottery-ball situations.

On Thursday, for example, 6.31 inches of rain was measured in Bear, New Castle County, the weather service reported. With over 4.51 inches in Coatesville, Chester County.

By contrast, just 1.5 was measured in West Chester, about 18 miles away. The official total Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport was an unpressive. 1.1 inches.

Similar randomness was evident Tuesday night into early Wednesday when more than a half foot was reported in the Delran, Burlington County, area, and less impressive 1.6 at PHL.

No one every accused Debby of consistency.

What’s ahead for the Philly region in Debby’s wake

The worst of the effects should subside after 5 or 6 p.m., meteorologists say, although showers may persist well into the night.

On an ultra-busy Thursday night when a blizzard of storm reports were filed with the weather service’s Mount Holly office, Lee Roberston, the observing-program chief, said he and colleague were musing: Wouldn’t it be something if this turns out to be the worst of the storm of us?

It may well work out that indeed it was for the Philly region.

Come Saturday, you might think you’ve moved. the sun will be all but unobstructed, the winds will have died down and the atmosphere will be drying out, meteorologists are promising.

That will be followed by a sequence of days uncharacteristic of the Dog Days of Philly, with comfortable temperatures in the 80s and low humidities.

A lot of people are hoping they’ve got that one right.

Inquirer staff writers Beatrice Forman and Rob Tornoe contributed to this article.