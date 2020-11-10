For the first time since George H.W. Bush was president, Philadelphia in all likelihood is going to experience its fifth consecutive November day with 70-plus temperatures on Tuesday. At this rate, vestiges of the lingering leaves might even outlast election challenges.
“It’s certainly is hard to believe,” said Ryan Reed, a forestry specialist with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, adding that the warm spell might be more prominent on the public radar were in not for some other recent high-profile events. “It’s kind of on the back burner in terms of news, no pun intended."
The deer are not particularly happy about temperatures that would be normal for middle to late May (although it might be saving their lives) nor is Reed, an “avid hunter.” He also is concerned about how the general trends of increasing warmth are affecting the health of forests.
In the short term, however, for energy consumers it has meant early-season savings. For outdoor activities, and dreaded chores such as raking, it doesn’t get much better. The warmth should continue to delay leaf-fall, making the piles more manageable.
While Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia in particular, were electoral hotspots for months, that evidently is unrelated to the post-Election Day warm spell. It’s all over the East. Temperatures in Boston, Syracuse, Cleveland, and Chicago were well into the 70s Monday afternoon. Erie already was in its fifth straight day of 70-plus readings on Monday.
In Philadelphia, the high of 75 Monday marked the fourth consecutive day of 70 or better temperatures, and it’s due to head back that way Tuesday. Such stretches are at the very least highly unusual. The last occurred in November in 1990, said Dave Dombek, meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
Going back further, according to National Weather Service records, in 1938 the highs reached 70-plus in a five-day stretch ending Nov. 8, and in 1975, highs were 70 or better on eight of nine days starting on Nov. 2.
The weather service has posted freeze advisories for the Tuesday morning for areas just outside Los Angeles, and winter-weather advisories are up for Washington State, Idaho, and Utah.
The United States was a nation divided Monday, with the West quite cold and the Eastern three-fifths of the country on the warm side. The battleground states extended from Minnesota to New Mexico.
Lower pressure in the upper atmosphere, which favors cold and storminess, has settled over the West, its opposite in the East, Dombek said. This is a familiar dichotomy. Areas of high and low pressure alternate around the planet, and give their geographic extents, if it’s cold in the West this time of year, it’s going to be warm around here.
The warmth here also is likely getting a boost from Eta, the record-tying 28th “named” tropical storm of the season. Its remnants on Monday were headed for the north Gulf Coast, and its low central pressure was adding heft to the high affecting the East.
“You can’t keep it this warm forever,” Dombek said. After making a run at the daily record, 73, on Wednesday, heavy rains into Thursday might touch off minor flooding, the weather service says, followed by something resembling November.
Reed said that given warmth, and the recent run of warm falls, “I worry about the changing physiology of the response in our trees."
He said that if a tree gets fooled into pushing buds right now, “a cold spell will cause damage.”
On a personal level, he said, this warmth has been particularly frustrating. “I’m an avid hunter, and it’s just kind of taking all the wind out of my sails,” he said.
Now that they have donned their winter coats, deer don’t like the heat, and they have less interest in coming out to forage for food. Plus, warmth kind of kills the mood, so they are less likely to indulge in reckless, hormonally induced behavior.
But there is some benefit in that for the deer, and for motorists.
Said Reed, “There’s probably fewer collisions with deer."