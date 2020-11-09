Where the case stands: Currently, all eyes are on the U.S. Supreme Court, where the Trump campaign and various GOP groups have urged the justices to take up the case and strike down the ruling establishing the grace-period. The court declined to act before Election Day, but in making that decision, four of the conservative justices signaled that they might be open to considering the case in the future. At Republican urging, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. — who oversees emergency matters for the Supreme Court arising out of Pennsylvania — ordered last week that the state’s counties to keep separate tallies of mail ballots that came in after Nov. 3. Now, the parties must wait to see whether Alito and his colleagues on the court will decide to act.