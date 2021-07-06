With the atmosphere doing some serious prep work, Tropical Storm Elsa or its leftovers could affect the region late in the workweek after a steamy prelude.

A classic July air mass has brewed what feels like a water-vapor consommé, and the National Weather Service has posted a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday for triple-figure heat indexes and highs in the mid-90s.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center posted a severe-thunderstorm watch for all of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and the northern half of Delaware, in effect until 10 p.m. The storm center had the region under a “marginal” risk for storms with winds approaching 60 mph.

Given all the moisture in the air, it won’t take much to set off downpours, said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

“Somebody sneezes, and thunderstorms get going,” he said. He added that areas to the north of the city are likely to get the worst of them, but some strong storms could make it to Philly around sunset.

Thunderstorms could pop up again Wednesday, but the main event might arrive Thursday night with the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa or its remnants. It was unclear Tuesday whether Elsa’s proximity would set off a significant regionwide rainstorm, or actually conspire to hold down rainfall totals along the I-95 corridor, forecasters said.

If the projected track that would take it close to the Delmarva and Jersey coasts is even reasonably close to what unfolds, the Shore towns likely are in for a period of high winds, heavy rains, and un-swimmable surf.

Coincidentally this would occur quite close to the anniversary of the mayhem stirred up this time last year by Tropical Storm Fay.

In the meantime, the Weather Prediction Center has the region in the risk zone for “excessive” rains.

About Elsa

Elsa, with peak winds of 70 mph as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, was about 95 miles north-northwest of Key West, Fla., late Tuesday morning, moving north 9 mph. The National Hurricane Center warned of “life-threatening storm surge” along parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for portions of western Florida, and tropical storm watches were up for the Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Elsa is expected to bear right as it approaches northern Florida, weaken to a depression after it gets roughed on the frictional land surfaces and regain tropical-storm status near the Delmarva coast.

The hurricane center has tropical-storm force winds reaching the Jersey Shore on Thursday evening.

Strong winds and heavy rains are all but a certainty at the Shore, Dombek said. As for what happens along the I-95 corridor, he said: “That’s to be determined.”

The radius of the strongest winds might be confined to near the center of the storm, he said, and rain might be a tougher call.

Elsa could interact with an approaching front, and in that case, the heavy rains “would just get sprayed everywhere.”

Conversely, it is possible that Philadelphia and other areas on the mainland will be situated between the front and Elsa.

In that scenario, Elsa would have a suppressing effect on inland rain totals. Rain develops when warm air rises over cooler air and condenses. But what goes up must come down, and the sinking air on either side of the rising currents would create air-drying “subsidence.”

That effect is probably most evident during snowstorms, when snow bands form over narrow corridors, while areas not that far away are snow-deprived.

In any event, this evidently is going to be an adventurous weather week as the summer heat reaches its annual climatological peak. “We pretty much have something of everything in the next several days,” Dombek said.