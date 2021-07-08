With its predicted path bringing Elsa close enough to the Jersey Shore to require a beach tag, the National Hurricane Center has the entire New Jersey and Delaware coasts under a tropical-storm warning for downpours, isolated rain totals up to a half-foot, and gale-force winds.

A flash-flood watch is in effect for the entire region with isolated rainfall up to 3 inches possible, however for areas around the Delaware River on the west this is likely to be a rainstorm, albeit an impressive one, bearing a name.

The Shore would endure the brunt of the winds, 39 mph or better, and the National Weather Service warned that a couple of tornadoes weren’t out of the question.

» READ MORE: Flood watch for Philly region as Tropical Storm Fay becomes Atlantic hurricane season’s sixth named storm

At 11 a.m. Elsa was about 85 miles southwest of Raleigh, N.C. — 400 miles from Cape May — the hurricane center said, and it had regained its tropical-storm strength, with peak winds at 45 mph.

The center of the storm should approach the Jersey barrier islands in the early-morning hours, said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. “I’m not really sure where it lands,” he said, adding that it might be just offshore or slightly inland.

Not that the precise landfall location matters much: The effects will precede its arrival by several hours and probably hundreds of miles.

On Thursday morning, for example, while the center was near Florence, S.C., heavy rains were falling on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, he said.

Heavy rains are expected to begin across the Philadelphia region around 8 or 9 p.m. Thursday and continue for about 12 hours. Walker said the strongest winds at the Shore would last four or five hours Friday morning.

» READ MORE: Isaias leaves destruction and thousands in Philly region without power

Road flooding was likely in the beach towns, however the storm surge was not expected to be catastrophic.

Given the north-south orientation of the coast, tropical storms landing in Jersey Shores historically have been highly unusual.

However, three have done so in the last decade — Irene in 2011; Sandy, 2012; and Fay on July 10, 2021