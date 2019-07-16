It’s going to be really hot in Philadelphia for the next several days, with a potentially dangerous heat wave that could last through at least Monday.
Here’s what you need to know about the coming hot weather.
High temperatures over the next six days are forecast to reach the high 90s and potentially low 100s, which will feel like 105 to 110 degrees because of the humidity, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, a prolonged excessive heat watch is in effect for the entire region — from Wilmington to Trenton — beginning Wednesday and lasting through Sunday.
“The humidity will be increasing this evening and overnight tonight, and you’ll feel the difference first thing tomorrow morning and for days to come,” NBC10 meteorologist Bill Henley said Tuesday morning.
Heavy rain and flooding are also possible from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry move through the Philadelphia area. According to the weather service, up to four inches of rain is possible, which could result in flash flooding.
Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Due to the excessive heat, all public pools in Philadelphia will operate on a free swim schedule until further notice. A listing of all public pools can be found here.
Prolonged heat waves can be especially dangerous for people living on the street. The city urges residents to call 215-232-1984 if they see someone who needs shelter from the heat or other homeless services.