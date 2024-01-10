Philadelphia rainfall totals: Region saw several inches of rain

An intense winter storm blew through the Philadelphia area overnight that caused flooding issues across the region.

Norristown in Montgomery County was hit the hardest, receiving 4.11 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Northeast Philadelphia checked in at 2.38 inches, while 2.09 inches of rain were recorded at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Here’s a map of rainfall totals over the past 24 hours:

The Delaware River crested at a record-high 10.66 feet early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was set during Superstorm Sandy on Oct. 30, 2012.

A record was also set on the river at Burlington, where it crested at 11.99 feet at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday. The previous record was set during Hurricane Ida, on Sept. 1, 2021, which matched the crest of April 17, 2011.

The rivers have receded at both gages, but could reach the “minor” flood stage in Burlington Thursday afternoon, and at Washington Avenue late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The records are preliminary, said Joe DeSilva, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, pending USGS vetting.