The temperature dropped all the way to 27 degrees in Pottstown on Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service declared that officially the “growing season” was toast throughout Pennsylvania — save for Delaware County and Philadelphia.

It likely will be over in South Jersey early Thursday, as a freeze warning is in effect everywhere except for the Jersey Cape, situated between the warming waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay.

Readings are likely to be near or below freezing throughout the region the next two mornings, forecasters say, but not in Philly and nearby Delco, which will have to settle for advisories for frost, which can whiten the ground and car roofs even when the temperature stays above freezing.

In Delaware County, at least, the temperature got to 31 in Wallingford early Wednesday, said Trent Davis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, but Philly remained freeze-resistant.

And in keeping with recent years, officially, at least, the city might not get down to 32 until well into November, about a week later than it did before this century.

The low Wednesday at Philadelphia International Airport, where the government keeps score, was 37 — that would be a full 10 degrees higher than Pottstown’s, and 6 degrees above that of Millville, a traditional South Jersey cool spot.

Such temperature spreads aren’t that unusual when the skies are generally clear and the winds are light, as they were during Wednesday’s early-morning hours.

As has been well documented, the airport is a particularly tough place for a temperature to drop, being near a swamp, a river, and heat-holding paved surfaces and buildings.

Still, that 37 marked the first time this season that the official reading made it below 40, and was the coldest morning since April 23.

Technically, the so-called growing season — which the weather service loosely defines as the period between the last and first “killing” frosts — grows on in Philly. The Mount Holly office opts for the first readings of 32 or below in a majority of a county as the season’s terminal point.

Practically, it means that the office will stop issuing its freeze warnings until the spring.

But you might have noticed that even in the region’s colder climes, a whole lot of greenery prevails. “Some plants will be fine,” said Davis, although the annuals might be ready for the great beyond.

Temperatures are due to remain below normal through the weekend with daytime highs in the 50s, however a warm-up is due next week.

In fact it appears that the region is in for a solid dry run, said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc., with a sequence of splendid fall days to enjoy the tenacious remnants of the foliage.