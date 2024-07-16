Philly temperatures appear to fall just shy of 100 degrees for Tuesday

The high temperature recorded Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport hovered between 98 and 99 degrees late Tuesday, but never appeared to reach the 100 that was forecast, according to unofficial records from the National Weather Service.

If the temperature had hit 100, it would have been for the first time in 12 years.

Regardless, it was still too hot for some, as the heat index reached 107.

One restaurant, La Esperanza in Lindenwold, Camden County, notified customers through its Facebook page that it was closing for the day, “in order to give our kitchen staff an extra day” off because of “this terrible heat.”

The restaurant planned to reopen Wednesday.

In Philadelphia, thousands have attended indoor cooling centers this week.

The city’s Department of Public Health declared a heat health emergency that started Monday in response to heat index values over 100.

Monday’s high reached 97 degrees, well above the normal for that day of 88.

The heat health emergency declaration is scheduled to end Wednesday but could be extended.

A heat health emergency activates the city’s emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

Jeffrey Kolakowski, a spokesperson for the health department, said the city’s cooling centers served at least 2,444 people on Monday. Cooling centers are located in recreation centers and libraries.

They also include pools and spraygrounds, but Kolakowski did not have firm data for the number of people served at those locations.

The health department also reminds people to check on older relatives, friends, and neighbors. The city operates a hotline to provide information on where to find cooling centers and ways to keep cool. The hotline, 215-765-9040, will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat waves so far

Although Philadelphia has seen lots of 90 degree days so far this year, starting in April, there have been three prolonged heat waves. In the Philadelphia area, it’s considered a heat wave when the temperature reaches 90 degrees or higher for three consecutive days. Those waves were:

A six-day run from June 18 to June 23. A seven-day run from July 4 to July 10. And the current four-day run from July 13 through July 16. The wave will almost certainly stretch to five days by the end of Wednesday, which is forecast to reach a high of 97.

» READ MORE: Philly has already seen more 90+ degree days than some entire years

Philadelphia weather forecast for the rest of the week

Wednesday should see a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rain. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 90s and a heat index as high as 106. More storms could roll through overnight.

Thursday brings another chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but with a much more seasonal high of 86.

Friday looks like a winning way to kick off the weekend with lots of sun and high of about 87.

Saturday should be a near repeat of Friday.

Sunday warms up a bit with a high of 91. As of Tuesday afternoon, however, that did not appear to signal the start of another heat wave.