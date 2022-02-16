The remnants of the snow-cover showed off their power Wednesday morning, but in all likelihood the region won’t be seeing another flake for at least the next several days.

Whatever is left of the snow by Thursday morning should be erased with temperatures expected to head into the mid-60s, and could even make a run at the Feb. 17 record for Philadelphia, 68.

As is apt to happen in late February, the atmosphere appears to be having a seasonal identity crisis. Readings late Thursday could be a good 40 degrees higher than they were early Wednesday, when they were in the teens on either side of the river outside of Philadelphia, and as low as 15 in Pottstown.

That had a lot to do with the remains of Sunday’s snow cover. With clear skies, light winds, and a well-chilled surface, conditions were ideal for radiational cooling under that brilliant almost-full moon. At the snowless airport site, it got no lower than 28, a micro clinic in how important snow cover is to the future of earth’s climate.

“It’s amazing what a little snow will do,” said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

Winds from the south drove readings into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon, and even stronger southerly winds gusting past 30 mph ahead of a frontal system should restore bare ground throughout the region on Thursday. Showers early Friday would be accompanied by gusts approaching 45 mph, the weather service says.

A gale watch is up for offshore waters from 6 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m., but over land no wind advisories have been posted and probably won’t be, said Iovino.

Although the fallout here should be only mildly eventful, across much of the nation, winter and the approaching spring appear to be having quite a dustup this week, driven by the strongly contrasting temperatures.

Snow and ice was in the forecasts Wednesday from Oklahoma to Indiana, severe thunderstorms were possible from the Southern Plains to parts of the South, and wind advisories were posted from Louisiana to Michigan. And in what normally would be snow country, flood watches were posted for northwestern Pennsylvania and most of New York State.

Around here, the rains should be done by daybreak Friday, and the winds back off during the afternoon.

High temperatures will return to the mid-40s during the weekend, close to averages, followed by another warmup early in the week, followed by significant chance of further volatility.

That record for a Feb. 17 was set in 1976 at the onset of a quite impressive warm spell that continued well into March. On March 5 that year, it went all the the way up to 79 officially in Philly.

On March 9, it snowed 6.9 inches, the biggest snowfall in nine years.