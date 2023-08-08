Downed trees, power outages across Philly region after thunderstorms push through

A string of severe thunderstorms sped through the Philadelphia region Monday night, leaving down trees and power lines in its wake and knocking out power to more than 100,000 utility customers.

Tornado warnings were issues in parts of Philadelphia and the suburbs. A funnel cloud was sighted near Coatesville, the National Weather Service said, and there were reports of tornados from northern Delaware to the Lehigh Valley. But as of Tuesday morning, no tornado had been confirmed.

“The majority of the damage across the region was straight-line wind damage, but there could have been some embedded tornados,” said Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist at NWS’ Mount Holly office. “Storm survey teams are going to be out today investigating.”

Wind gusts from 50 mph to 55 mph were recorded across the region, Johnson said, noting the most significant damage came with a segment of the storm that bowed as it was moving into New Castle County in Delaware and headed up through Philadelphia into central New Jersey.

The storm damage is also disrupted train service across the region. Amtrak is experiencing major delays between Philadelphia and Harrisburg on its Keystone Service line, according to a spokesperson, who said service is running on all but three trains: 601, 607, and 644.

SEPTA’s Paoli Thorndale line has also been temporarily suspended, and several other lines are experiencing delays or operating with less cars today due to downed trees and power issues stemming from last night’s storm.

Despite the intensity of the storm, there aren’t reports of major flooding issues across the region, likely due to how fast the storm moved through the area.

“Once it got to our area it kind of sped up,” said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist with the Mount Holly office.

The storms forced postponement of the Phillies game against the Washington Nationals, which will be made up as part of doubleheader on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Union’s Leagues Cup game against the New York Red Bulls at Suburbu Park was also postponed last night, and will take place tonight at 8 p.m.

Musikfest in Bethlehem was also temporarily impacted by Monday night’s storms, but the annual event resumed around 8:40 p.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Peco reported that over 37,000 customers remained powerless, more than 20,000 in Chester County. Here is the breakdown by county:

Bucks County: 693 Chester County: 20,876 Delaware County: 7,983 Montgomery County: 4,833 Philadelphia: 2,369 York County: 916

Delmarva Power reported over 13,000 customers without power in Delaware and Maryland Tuesday morning.

Monday’s thunderstorms were the first in the last eight days. That was the longest streak without a thunderstorm in Philly since May, according to weather service records.

The weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will be much calmer, with temperatures forecast in the 80s with little chance of rain. The next chance for severe weather in Philadelphia is Thursday, where thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon and evening.