As blizzard warnings for up to two feet of lake-effect snow are in effect for upstate New York, a different weather drama is unfolding in Philadelphia.
Snow flurries from an upper-air disturbance invaded parts of the region Friday, and if any of those flakes are observed landing at Philadelphia International Airport, it will spoil the city’s chances of setting a February record.
As of Friday afternoon, not even a “trace” of snow has been reported officially at PHL for the entire month, something that has never happened in a 137 years of snow record-keeping.
In terms of snow, it would be hard to underestimate just how low the threshold is for a "T" to appear in the daily climate report, as opposed to an 0.0 that shows up for all of the first 27 days of February.
“Trace is a very loose term,” said Nicholas Carr, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. It refers to any amount of snow under 0.1 inches, or rain under 0.01 inches.
“Theoretically, it only takes one flake seen by an observer for a trace,” said Carr.
That criterion might seem simple enough, but if a flake falls and no one sees it, did it still snow?
Precipitation is observed by an automated system, so visibility would have to drop slightly for it to pick it up, he said.
However, human observers are under contract to measure snow — something the machines can’t do —and if an observer reported a flake sighting, a "T" would go in the books.
The suspense is building.