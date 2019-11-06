Come Saturday morning, Philadelphia will be as cold as Anchorage, Alaska, perhaps colder. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and about 35 other states in the eastern two-thirds of the nation are about to become blue states. Blue as in cold.
An extensive and particularly deep area of lower pressure — a trough — that favors cold air and precipitation will prevail in the upper atmosphere over eastern North America well into next week, according to the government’s Climate Prediction Center.
Beyond the cold temperatures, computer models have been hinting at the potential for another snow threat, perhaps on Tuesday, but as usual, they are having a hard time agreeing on what they’re seeing. And whatever potential precipitation that happens from Thursday night into Friday could affect what happens next week.
The cold, though, appears to be an ice-hard reality.
As typically happens this time of year, while cold air is still seeking an identity in the Northern Hemisphere, conditions in the East are the mirror opposite of the West.
Relative to normal, Alaska will be downright balmy. The government’s forecast low for Anchorage for Saturday, 29 degrees, would be higher than Philadelphia’s expected low of 27. Of course, Anchorage’s temperature would be about 11 degrees above normal; Philadelphia’s, 14 below.
Around here, temperatures might struggle to leave the 30s on Saturday north and west of the city. Normal highs are in the upper 50s.
Overall, it’s beginning to look a lot like last year. The high in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, 2018, was 72. A significant cooldown started the next week, and on Nov. 13, the region had what turned out to be its biggest snowfall of the season — 3.6 inches at Philadelphia International Airport.
This year, the high reached 75 on Halloween, hours before that power line-ripping squall line hit, and an imminent, significant cooldown is a certainty.
As for snow, around here usually it isn’t a certainty until the shoveling is over, but the models might be on to something.
“You got the setup you need for November,” said Tony Gigi, a former National Weather Service meteorologist who helps run the phillywx.com discussion board. Plenty of cold air would be overhead and-or nearby, and Atlantic sea-surface temperatures off the mid-Atlantic coast are several degrees above normal. Those would be storm-inducing contrasts.
A wild card would be how the storm forecast to affect the region Thursday night into Friday roughs up the atmosphere, said Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc.
“We don’t know how the atmosphere is going to look,” he said. Nothing happens in a vacuum up there, and what goes before affects what comes after.
Whatever does or doesn’t happen, a wintry outbreak this early isn’t necessarily a harbinger, as was evident last year, and might not even be a harbinger for the rest of November. Only about 14 more inches of snow fell for the season; the long-term average is just over 22.
In its updated November outlook, posted on Halloween, the climate center said the odds favored below-normal temperatures in the Northeast. But after a cold first half, it saw a “monstrous transition in the pattern.”
Would that suggest a warm Thanksgiving?
