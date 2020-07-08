A potential tropical storm brewing in the Southeast could affect the Philadelphia region with another round of heavy rains Friday, with gusty winds and some tidal flooding at the Jersey Shore.
The National Hurricane Center says it is likely that what is now a rather confused blob of moisture in South Carolina will migrate off the coast and intensify enough to earn the name Fay.
That would be the sixth named storm of the Atlantic Basin hurricane season and be two months ahead of its time. It would be a record: In the satellite-tracking era, which began in 1966, the previous record for an “F” storm was July 22, in 2005, said hurricane center spokesperson Dennis Feltgen.
But as Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane specialist with Colorado State University, points out, none this year have grown into hurricanes, and this one probably won’t either after it reaches the naming threshold — peak winds of 39 mph. Saharan dust has suppressed storm development in the hurricane-spawning grounds of the tropical Atlantic.
Fay’s primary threat to our area would be heavy rains as the atmosphere is forecast to be well-juiced around here as the storm turns to the north.
The government’s Weather Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk for “excessive rains.”
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly says some tidal flooding is possible, along with a chance of dangerous rip currents at the beaches. Not surprisingly, it advises that small changes in the storm’s track could make huge differences.
Once the storm makes it to the Atlantic, the hurricane center says, it should intensify, and it is likely to wring out heavy rains in the Mid-Atlantic even if it never gets a name.
On average, the sixth named storm of the season, which begins on June 1, does not occur until Sept. 8, but Klotzbach said that is no cause for panic.
“There’s very little correlation between activity through mid-July and overall hurricane activity,” Klotzbach said. “We expect an active season, but it’s more due to overall conducive basin-wide conditions — not a few fairly weak storms which have mostly formed at higher latitudes.”