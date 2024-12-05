New York Times names Colman Domingo in its list of 2024′s most stylish people

The New York Times released its list of 63 — that’s an odd number — most stylish people of 2024 on Thursday.

In an election and Olympic year, the people on this list, “made us look,” wrote The Times’ fashion news editor, Anthony Rotunno. “Each made us look, think, and talk about the clothes we wear, the ways we live or the approaches we take to personal style and self-expression.”

And although, Rotunno said, the list is arranged in no particular order, we couldn’t help but notice that our favorite Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo — who is currently wowing us in the Netflix series The Madness — was the first person mentioned.

That equals No. 1 to us. The best part about Domingo’s award season fashion was that he never wore a standard tuxedo, editors wrote.

Well, we knew that already.

We’ve been long fans of his fashion — from the slim fitting Louis Vuitton Suit Domingo wore to the Golden Globes in January, to the dramatic white Willy Chavvaria cape (complete with an array of lilies) he glided through the Met Gala in May. He was particularly natty at January’s Critic’s Choice Awards where he wore a mustard Valentino Haute Couture suit and a pale blue shirt that he left unbuttoned to the middle of his chest. Talk about sizzling Philly-style. The Louboutin gold boots and shimmering gold overcoat draped over his shoulders took the cozy look up several notches.

And that Ferrari Design’s black organza suit he wore to the BET Awards in July, scrumptious!

Domingo’s style is so fresh and so clean that America’s style doyenne Anna Wintour chose him to serve as one of the celebrity co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala. Domingo joins singer Pharrell Williams, rapper A$AP Rocky, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, as well as Wintour. The gala complements the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2025 exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

In another nod to Philly, former Temple women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley also made the list for her raucous — but true — “Everyone watches Women’s Sports” graphic t-shirt.

Colman joins Cynthia Erivio and Arianna Grande, tapped for their witchy looks in Wicked; Demi Moore, who the Times gave fashion props to for carrying her Chihuahua, Pilaf, everywhere she goes; and Beyoncé for rocking the all-cowgirl all the time look as Cowboy Carter.

You can read the New York Time’s entire end of year list here.