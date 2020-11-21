“We’ll probably lose about $100,000 in earned revenue from tickets, sales, and, you know, a little bit of [the] café between now and the end of the year,” said R. Scott Stephenson, president and chief executive of the Museum of the American Revolution. “We’ve already drastically reduced our capacity. Black Friday, for instance, last year, we had 3,500 visitors that single day. Our capacity right now [until the new closure went into effect Friday] is about 350, 10% of that, and we’re not hitting that. I’d say most days or, you know, maybe 150, 120.”